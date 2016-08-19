Which country rewards athletes best for Olympic success?

Story highlights Some countries shower athletes with cash when they win gold

Athletes are awarded cars, flats and even get planes named after them

Hong Kong (CNN) Olympic athletes shed blood, sweat and tears for the chance to go for gold and bring their country pride once every four years.

While many developed countries expect their athletes to compete purely for the glory of victory, smaller nations shower their sportspeople with cash and other incentives in the hopes of spurring the march to medals.

Cash bonanza

The athlete walking away from Rio with the biggest paycheck for a single gold medal doesn't even come from an official country.

Taiwanese woman weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching, who competed under the banner of Chinese-Taipei, is being rewarded with $952,000 by Taiwan's Ministry of Education and the island's Olympic Committee.