Breaking News

    Which country rewards athletes best for Olympic success?

    By Christy Leung, for CNN

    Updated 0820 GMT (1620 HKT) August 19, 2016

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    olympics how medals were made pkg flores_00015729
    olympics how medals were made pkg flores_00015729

      JUST WATCHED

      How are medals made for the Olympic Games?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    How are medals made for the Olympic Games? 02:10

    Story highlights

    • Some countries shower athletes with cash when they win gold
    • Athletes are awarded cars, flats and even get planes named after them

    Hong Kong (CNN)Olympic athletes shed blood, sweat and tears for the chance to go for gold and bring their country pride once every four years.

    While many developed countries expect their athletes to compete purely for the glory of victory, smaller nations shower their sportspeople with cash and other incentives in the hopes of spurring the march to medals.

      Cash bonanza

      The athlete walking away from Rio with the biggest paycheck for a single gold medal doesn't even come from an official country.
      Taiwanese woman weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching, who competed under the banner of Chinese-Taipei, is being rewarded with $952,000 by Taiwan's Ministry of Education and the island's Olympic Committee.
      Read More
      Swimmer Joseph Schooling won Singapore's first-ever Olympic gold medal and also captured the hearts of his adoring countrymen. He also pocketed a cool $746,000, the prize money under Singapore's National Olympics Council program to reward athletes for medals won at the Olympics, Commonwealth, Asian and South East Asian Games.
      Joint silver medalists, Michael Phelps of United States and Laszlo Cseh of Hungary and gold medalist Joseph Schooling of Singapore celebrate on the podium during the medals ceremony in the Men&#39;s 100m butterfly final.
      Joint silver medalists, Michael Phelps of United States and Laszlo Cseh of Hungary and gold medalist Joseph Schooling of Singapore celebrate on the podium during the medals ceremony in the Men's 100m butterfly final.
      Other countries that offer six-figure payouts to Olympic gold medalists include Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Russia and host country Brazil, where a gold reportedly also earns you $250,000.
      France, South Korea, Japan, China and the United States also reward medalists with money -- but on a much smaller scale. China offers about $36,000 for a gold medal win, while the United States Olympic Committee rewards gold medalists with $25,000.
      Sometimes, it's not just athletes who strike gold. Some countries also recognize the contribution of coaches and reward them with bonuses when athletes end up on the podium. South Korea, India and Azerbaijan are among those that reward the coaches of gold medalists. Prize money ranges from $7,000 to $123,000.
      South Korean gymnast Lee Eun-ju &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/08/sport/korea-gymnast-selfie/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;takes a selfie&lt;/a&gt; with North Korean gymnast Hong Un-jong during training on Thursday, August 4. Relations have been frosty between the North and South since its division following the end of World War II, but geopolitics were put to the side as the two Olympians came together.
      Photos: What a moment! These viral photos defined Rio 2016
      South Korean gymnast Lee Eun-ju takes a selfie with North Korean gymnast Hong Un-jong during training on Thursday, August 4. Relations have been frosty between the North and South since its division following the end of World War II, but geopolitics were put to the side as the two Olympians came together.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 17
      Abbey D&#39;Agostino of the United States leaves the track on a wheelchair after twisting her ankle in the 5000-meter semifinal on Tuesday, August 16. D&#39;Agostino and New Zealand&#39;s Nikki Hamblin, right, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nbcolympics.com/video/us-runner-finishes-race-after-falling-hard&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;collided during the race&lt;/a&gt; but helped each other up and managed to make it to the finish line.
      Photos: What a moment! These viral photos defined Rio 2016
      Abbey D'Agostino of the United States leaves the track on a wheelchair after twisting her ankle in the 5000-meter semifinal on Tuesday, August 16. D'Agostino and New Zealand's Nikki Hamblin, right, collided during the race but helped each other up and managed to make it to the finish line.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 17
      Shaunae Miller of the Bahamas &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/08/15/sport/allyson-felix-athletics-olympics/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;dives over the finish line&lt;/a&gt; to win gold in the 400 meters on Monday, August 15. She edged out American Allyson Felix by .07 seconds.
      Photos: What a moment! These viral photos defined Rio 2016
      Shaunae Miller of the Bahamas dives over the finish line to win gold in the 400 meters on Monday, August 15. She edged out American Allyson Felix by .07 seconds.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 17
      David Katoatau of Kiribati dances during the 105-kilogram (231-pound) weightlifting final on Monday, August 15. He finished sixth overall.
      Photos: What a moment! These viral photos defined Rio 2016
      David Katoatau of Kiribati dances during the 105-kilogram (231-pound) weightlifting final on Monday, August 15. He finished sixth overall.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 17
      China&#39;s Qin Kai &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/14/sport/china-diving-marriage-proposal-rio-2016-olympics/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;proposes to fellow diver He Zi&lt;/a&gt; after she received silver in the 3-meter springboard on Sunday, August 14.
      Photos: What a moment! These viral photos defined Rio 2016
      China's Qin Kai proposes to fellow diver He Zi after she received silver in the 3-meter springboard on Sunday, August 14.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 17
      Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt looks back at his competitors during a 100-meter semifinal on Sunday, August 14. Bolt &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/14/sport/usain-bolt-justin-gatlin-olympic-games-100-meters-rio/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;won the final&lt;/a&gt; a short time later, becoming the first man in history to win the 100 meters at three straight Olympic Games.
      Photos: What a moment! These viral photos defined Rio 2016
      Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt looks back at his competitors during a 100-meter semifinal on Sunday, August 14. Bolt won the final a short time later, becoming the first man in history to win the 100 meters at three straight Olympic Games.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 17
      South Africa&#39;s Chad Le Clos, right, looks over at U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/09/sport/michael-phelps-katie-ledecky-swimming/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the 200-meter butterfly final&lt;/a&gt; on Tuesday, August 9. Ahead of their semifinal, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/08/09/sport/phelps-face-olympics/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the two were seen on camera&lt;/a&gt; as Le Clos shadowboxed while Phelps just watched.
      Photos: What a moment! These viral photos defined Rio 2016
      South Africa's Chad Le Clos, right, looks over at U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps during the 200-meter butterfly final on Tuesday, August 9. Ahead of their semifinal, the two were seen on camera as Le Clos shadowboxed while Phelps just watched.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 17
      The diving pool, right, is seen on Tuesday, August 9. The pool had turned from &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/09/sport/rio-olympics-green-pool/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;blue to green&lt;/a&gt; since Monday.&lt;br /&gt;
      Photos: What a moment! These viral photos defined Rio 2016
      The diving pool, right, is seen on Tuesday, August 9. The pool had turned from blue to green since Monday.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 17
      Rugby player Isadora Cerullo of Brazil, left, kisses Marjorie Enya, a volunteer at the Games, on Monday, August 8. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/08/09/sport/marriage-proposal-olympics-brazil/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Enya proposed to Cerullo&lt;/a&gt; after the rugby sevens match between Australia and New Zealand.
      Photos: What a moment! These viral photos defined Rio 2016
      Rugby player Isadora Cerullo of Brazil, left, kisses Marjorie Enya, a volunteer at the Games, on Monday, August 8. Enya proposed to Cerullo after the rugby sevens match between Australia and New Zealand.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 17
      U.S. fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad celebrates after defeating Ukraine&#39;s Olena Kravatska in the individual sabre competition on Monday, August 8. Muhammad is the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/08/sport/ibtihaj-muhammad-individual-sabre-fencing-2016-rio-olympics/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;first U.S. Olympian to compete in hijab&lt;/a&gt;.
      Photos: What a moment! These viral photos defined Rio 2016
      U.S. fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad celebrates after defeating Ukraine's Olena Kravatska in the individual sabre competition on Monday, August 8. Muhammad is the first U.S. Olympian to compete in hijab.
      Hide Caption
      10 of 17
      A cell phone &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/09/sport/french-fencer-drops-phone/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;falls out of the pocket of French fencer Enzo Lefort&lt;/a&gt; as he competes against Germany&#39;s Peter Joppich on Sunday, August 7.
      Photos: What a moment! These viral photos defined Rio 2016
      A cell phone falls out of the pocket of French fencer Enzo Lefort as he competes against Germany's Peter Joppich on Sunday, August 7.
      Hide Caption
      11 of 17
      U.S swimmer Michael Phelps competes in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay on Sunday, August 7. The red marks on his body are &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/08/health/cupping-olympics-red-circles/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the result of cupping&lt;/a&gt; -- an ancient therapy that has mostly been used in Middle Eastern and Asian countries, especially China.
      Photos: What a moment! These viral photos defined Rio 2016
      U.S swimmer Michael Phelps competes in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay on Sunday, August 7. The red marks on his body are the result of cupping -- an ancient therapy that has mostly been used in Middle Eastern and Asian countries, especially China.
      Hide Caption
      12 of 17
      U.S. swimmer Lilly King reacts after winning the 100-meter breaststroke semifinal on Sunday, August 7. King beat Russia&#39;s Yulia Efimova in both their semifinal and final faceoff after what had been billed as an &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/08/08/sport/lilly-king-yulia-efimova-swimming/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Olympic grudge race&lt;/a&gt;.
      Photos: What a moment! These viral photos defined Rio 2016
      U.S. swimmer Lilly King reacts after winning the 100-meter breaststroke semifinal on Sunday, August 7. King beat Russia's Yulia Efimova in both their semifinal and final faceoff after what had been billed as an Olympic grudge race.
      Hide Caption
      13 of 17
      Yusra Mardini, a swimmer for the Refugee Olympic team, competes in a 100-meter butterfly heat on Saturday, August 6. The Syrian native and her teammates have had a &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/08/06/sport/rio-2016-refugee-team-olympics-syria/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;remarkable journey to the Games&lt;/a&gt;.
      Photos: What a moment! These viral photos defined Rio 2016
      Yusra Mardini, a swimmer for the Refugee Olympic team, competes in a 100-meter butterfly heat on Saturday, August 6. The Syrian native and her teammates have had a remarkable journey to the Games.
      Hide Caption
      14 of 17
      Silver medalist Yang Sun of China and gold medalist Mack Horton of Australia shake hands after the 400-meter swimming freestyle on Saturday, August 6. The Australian had &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/08/06/sport/horton-yang-swimming-rio-olympics-day-one/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;opened up a war of words&lt;/a&gt; against his Chinese opponent in the buildup to the final, saying: &quot;I don&#39;t have time or respect for drug cheats.&quot;
      Photos: What a moment! These viral photos defined Rio 2016
      Silver medalist Yang Sun of China and gold medalist Mack Horton of Australia shake hands after the 400-meter swimming freestyle on Saturday, August 6. The Australian had opened up a war of words against his Chinese opponent in the buildup to the final, saying: "I don't have time or respect for drug cheats."
      Hide Caption
      15 of 17
      Samir Ait Said of France receives medical attention &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/06/sport/rio-olympics-french-gymnast-breaks-leg/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after breaking his leg on the vault&lt;/a&gt; during the artistic gymnastics team qualification round on Saturday, August 6.
      Photos: What a moment! These viral photos defined Rio 2016
      Samir Ait Said of France receives medical attention after breaking his leg on the vault during the artistic gymnastics team qualification round on Saturday, August 6.
      Hide Caption
      16 of 17
      Fireworks explode over the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janiero at the end of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/05/sport/opening-ceremony-rio-2016-olympic-games/index.html&quot;&gt;Olympic Games&#39; opening ceremony&lt;/a&gt; on Friday, August 5.
      Photos: What a moment! These viral photos defined Rio 2016
      Fireworks explode over the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janiero at the end of the Olympic Games' opening ceremony on Friday, August 5.
      Hide Caption
      17 of 17
      viral olympics korean selfieD&#39;agostino viral photo 0816 44 what a shot 0816 viral photos rio olympics David Katoatauviral photos rio olympics Qin Kai He Zi Proposal 01 what a shot 0816 01 Michael Phelps Chad le Clos 081002 rio green poolmarriage proposal olympics01 Ibtihaj Muhammad individual sabre fencing 2016 Rio Olympicsviral photos rio olympics Enzo Lefort drops phoneMichael Philes cupping viral photos rio olympics lily king number oneYusra Mardini swimming 0806sun yang mack horton rio olympics21 rio olympics 080615 rio olympics opening ceremony 0805
      But, don't expect to see a penny if you hail from the British Isles. Team Great Britain has won more than 50 medals in Rio, but neither the government nor the British Olympic Association are giving athletes any reward money. Why? Well, the Association says it believes athletes are motivated by their desire to represent their country and their love of sport.

      It's not just about the cold, hard cash

      At the other end of the spectrum is Trindad and Tobago.
      When Keshorn Walcott threw a javelin 84.58 meters at the 2012 London Olympics, he set a new world record and won the country's second-ever gold medal.
      Walcott got a hero's welcome when he went home.
      Aussies go wild for Kyle Chalmers
      kyle chalmers school friends go wild oly orig_00002528

        JUST WATCHED

        Aussies go wild for Kyle Chalmers

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Aussies go wild for Kyle Chalmers 00:54
      The government declared the day of his arrival a national holiday and named a lighthouse as well as an airplane after him. He also was given $150,000 in cash, a new luxury flat and 20,000 square feet of land.
      It's not just governments that shower sports stars with riches. Businesses and corporations have been keen to muscle in on the action too.
      After the 2012 Games, China's golden swimmers, Sun Yang and Ye Shi-wen, were each given 1,500-square foot apartments as a gift from a local developer, according to local media.
      Some of the most 'mouthwatering' incentives have come from Europe -- Belarussian medalists in 2008, for example, were promised unlimited sausages by a meat producer.

      Asia playing Olympic catch-up?

      On the whole, though Asian countries offer more generous cash prizes for medalists.
      Stefan Szymanski, a sports management professor at University of Michigan, said many of these nations generally don't have a strong Olympics culture and sports history, as they are relative latecomers to the Games.
      How do elite athletes conquer their nerves?
      How do elite athletes conquer their nerves?

        JUST WATCHED

        How do elite athletes conquer their nerves?

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      How do elite athletes conquer their nerves? 01:16
      He said more incentives have to be provided to encourages their athletes to win medals and help these nations catch up with Western countries.
      Despite that, most of these high paying Asian countries don't have medal tallies as impressive as their prize money.
      "Developing Olympics culture and sports culture takes time," he said, "I anticipate Asian nations will have great success in sports in the near future."

      Enjoy the rewards, but pay your taxes

      The medals and bonuses may be worth a fortune, but in some countries the money does not go straight to athletes' accounts.
      American medalists have to pay state and federal taxes on the prize money awarded to them by USOC. Winners of gold and silver medals will also be taxed on the value of the medals themselves -- the value of a bronze medal is too negligible to be taxed.
      In Singapore, 20% of the cash prize medalists get has to go back to the National Sports Association for training and development.

      CNN's Susie East and intern Begona Blanco Munoz in Hong Kong contributed to this report.