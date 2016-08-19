Simone Biles: 2020 is far away

Story highlights Simone Biles, 19, won five medals in Rio: four gold and one bronze

She calls her teammates "sisters" and says they support each other "no matter what"

(CNN) Now that Simone Biles has dominated the 2016 Olympics, we all want to know: is she thinking about competing in 2020?

In an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day," Biles said Friday that the next games are far away, but after she takes a long vacation and life settles down, she will get back into training to prepare.

"We have to still take in this moment and enjoy it," Biles said.

4-time gold-medalist @Simone_Biles says she's looking ahead to 2020 but after "a lot of vacations" https://t.co/0EzB0C8rXt — Alisyn Camerota (@AlisynCamerota) August 19, 2016

No rest for the golden girls

Now that she and her teammates are done competing, they're excited to get out and experience Rio. Their break isn't long, though. They'll soon head out on Kellogg's Tour of Gymnastics Champions , visiting 36 cities and giving Americans a chance to see the superstar gymnasts in person.

