Simone Biles: 2020 is far away

- Simone Biles, 19, won five medals in Rio: four gold and one bronze
- She calls her teammates "sisters" and says they support each other "no matter what"
(CNN)Now that Simone Biles has dominated the 2016 Olympics, we all want to know: is she thinking about competing in 2020?
In an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day," Biles said Friday that the next games are far away, but after she takes a long vacation and life settles down, she will get back into training to prepare.
"We have to still take in this moment and enjoy it," Biles said.
No rest for the golden girls
Now that she and her teammates are done competing, they're excited to get out and experience Rio. Their break isn't long, though. They'll soon head out on Kellogg's Tour of Gymnastics Champions, visiting 36 cities and giving Americans a chance to see the superstar gymnasts in person.
"We did a very good job representing everyone back home," Biles said. "So I hope they're all proud."
Proud is an understatement. Biles' face has been everywhere, even before she even got to Rio. Now that she's an Olympic champion, she's graced several magazine covers, including that of Sports Illustrated, alongside US swimmers Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky.
That kiss
Biles said it was a "dream come true" when actor Zac Efron visited the team in Rio, giving the 19-year-old a kiss on the cheek that sent her into fits of giggles.
"It's really amazing how genuine he was, that he was able to fly out here to come to the Olympics," said Biles.
But she admitted the kiss, which was retweeted 160,000 times, wasn't so popular with everyone.
"My Brazilian boyfriend lives here, and yes, I guess, he was a bit jealous," said Biles.
Sisters doing it for themselves
Biles isn't letting the attention go to her head. The 19-year-old gymnast is incredibly humble for someone who just won four gold medals and one bronze in Rio. All she can talk about are her teammates, who she calls her sisters.
"I still think I'm the same level," she said of her fellow gymnasts. "We're all here for the same reason."
She has a point: Although she's taking home most of Team USA's gymnastic golds, her teammates' performances weren't too shabby. Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian are all bringing home silver medals, and the Final Five captured gold for the women's team all-around.
"The team camaraderie has been amazing," Biles said. "We're always there for each other, in and out of the gym."
That includes teammate Gabby Douglas, who was the star at the 2012 London Games but was not as successful in Rio. She was also on the receiving end of a lot of social media criticism. Biles didn't say much on the subject, other than noting that the team sticks up for each other "no matter what."
That support, coupled with their talent and success, sets a great example for girls who look up to the team -- and that means a lot to Biles.
"I hope everyone can look up to us as being confident young girls in everything that we do and they can see us having fun and enjoying the moment."