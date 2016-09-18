Story highlights Nico Rosberg wins Singapore GP

(CNN) Nico Rosberg held off a charging Daniel Ricciardo for a thrilling victory in Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix to reclaim the lead in the Formula One title race.

With Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton finishing third, Rosberg has built an eight-point lead as he bids for his first world championship crown.

Red Bull's Ricciardo, gambling on a late pit stop for super soft tires, made massive inroads into Rosberg's lead in the closing laps, but ran out of road in the 61-lap night race, finishing just four-tenths of a second behind.

Hamilton, who started third on the grid behind the leading two, was never a factor and only a clever piece of late race strategy by his pit crew saw him overtake Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen for the final podium spot.

Sebastian Vettel, who won the race for the fourth time last year, battled from the back of the grid to claim fifth behind his Ferrari teammate, with teenager Max Verstappen sixth for Red Bull.