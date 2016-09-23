Story highlights Event welcomes vintage yachts from around the world

(CNN) It's the French coastal town known around the world for its glittering film festival -- but for a few days each September the classics are to be found on the blue water rather than the silver screen.

Cannes plays host to stunning vintage yachts from around the world once a year when it stages the Regates Royales, one of the biggest vintage yacht races to be found anywhere.

It's an unabashed celebration of the virtues of tradition and old-fashioned craftsmanship as up to 100 yachts, built of wood and with huge white canvas sails billowing, glide across Cannes Bay.

And it forms the climax of the Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge, which consists of a series of 10 regattas held in America and the Mediterranean.

The oldest yachts competing in 2016 are Nan, built by Scottish designer William Fife in 1896 and boasting a fine paneled interior, and the same man's Eva of 1906.

