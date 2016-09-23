(CNN) He's a man on the verge of winning $10 million -- but Dustin Johnson says he feels "really relaxed."

The FedEx Cup leader had a share of the lead at the Tour Championship after Thursday's opening round in Atlanta and will claim the huge prize if he wins, although a top-five finish could well be sufficient.

Johnson, along with Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and fellow American Kevin Chappell, carded four-under-par 66 at East Lake, with Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy -- who must win to stand any chance of scooping the jackpot -- two shots further back.

"There's a lot on the line -- but there's a lot on the line every week," he told reporters.

"I felt really relaxed out there all day."

McIlroy -- who recovered from a shaky start to hit seven birdies and keep himself firmly in the picture -- told UK broadcaster Sky Sports it would "be OK for the Ryder Cup next week playing like this."

The 27-year-old, who has been frustrated by erratic putting in recent weeks, said that aspect of his game remained a work a progress.

"I'm just happy that the score at the end of the day is under par," said the four-time major winner, who was tied for seventh in a group of four players including US rival Jordan Spieth.

"I am mixing a lot of bad with a lot of good so if I can eradicate the mistakes, seven birdies around this golf course is pretty good.

"As you can see, once I get a couple of birdies I get some confidence and momentum.

"I am actually more comfortable on the breaking putts. The ones that I missed were dead straight."

England's Paul Casey was in the group on 68 while Australia's Adam Scott was a shot back tied 11th and US Ryder Cup player Patrick Reed was equal 18th on 73.