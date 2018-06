Story highlights US Open champ shares first-round lead

Top-five finish could land $10M prize

McIlroy recovers from shaky start

(CNN) He's a man on the verge of winning $10 million -- but Dustin Johnson says he feels "really relaxed."

The FedEx Cup leader had a share of the lead at the Tour Championship after Thursday's opening round in Atlanta and will claim the huge prize if he wins, although a top-five finish could well be sufficient.

Johnson, along with Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and fellow American Kevin Chappell, carded four-under-par 66 at East Lake, with Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy -- who must win to stand any chance of scooping the jackpot -- two shots further back.

With the Ryder Cup looming, US Open champion Johnson is one of eight members of the American team on display and he is looking sharp as the countdown to the contest gathers pace.