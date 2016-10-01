Story highlights Lewis Hamilton fastest in qualifying for Malaysia GP

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton will start the Malaysia Grand Prix on pole after outpacing teammate and title rival Nico Rosberg in qualifying at the Sepang International Circuit.

Rosberg looked like he could have been closing in on Hamilton's time of one minute 32.850 seconds on his last lap of the day but an error on the final corner ensured he lost vital tenths and could only finish second fastest 0.414 seconds back.

The Mercedes one-two, a familiar sight in recent years, means Hamilton will start on the front row of an F1 grid for the 100th time in his career. Only Michael Schumacher (with 116) has more career front rows than the 31-year-old Hamilton.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen clocked the third fastest time ahead of teammate Daniel Ricciardo with the Ferrari's of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen fifth and sixth respectively.

"I would have come close but made a mistake at the last corner," Rosberg told reporters after the session. "Second place doesn't mean victory is not possible, we have seen that many times. I am still optimistic for tomorrow."

