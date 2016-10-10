Breaking News

    Formula 1: Mission impossible for Lewis Hamilton's title bid?

    By Sarah Holt, CNN

    Updated 2010 GMT (0410 HKT) October 10, 2016

    Australia, March 20Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg size each other up as the season begins in Melbourne. On race day, Rosberg starts where he left off in 2015, winning in Albert Park. A poor start relegated Hamilton from pole position to sixth but he fought back to finish second.
    Bahrain, April 3Another slow start and a first-lap collision with the Williams of Valtteri Bottas hampers Hamilton's charge. Rosberg ticks off another victory in the desert to stretch his lead as his rival finishes third.
    China, April 17In Shanghai, Hamilton starts at the back after an engine problem in qualifying. He fights back to seventh but Rosberg wins again to take a chunky 36-point lead in the championship.
    Russia, May 1President Vladimir Putin was on the podium to hand out the victory laurels to Rosberg once more. Another engine problem left Hamilton back in second as his teammate moved into a 43-point lead.
    Spain, May 15F1 arrived in Western Europe and served up an unforgettable race in Barcelona. In his first race since his shock promotion to Red Bull, Max Verstappen became the sport's youngest race-winner at 18 ...
    Spain, May 15But the Dutch teen only wins after the Mercedes rivals took each other out on the opening lap at the Circuit de Catalunya.
    Monaco, May 29The wait is over as Hamilton wins his first grand prix of 2016 in his adopted hometown of Monaco. Seventh-placed Rosberg's championship lead is cut to 24 points.
    Canada, June 12"Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee," says Hamilton as he dedicates his victory in Montreal to late boxing great Muhammad Ali. Rosberg slipped to ninth on the opening lap, but got off the ropes to finish fifth.
    Azerbaijan, June 19F1 arrives for the new street race around Baku and the historic win goes to a dominant Rosberg. Hamilton is frustrated by an engine mode setting during the European Grand Prix and crosses the line in fifth.
    Austria, July 3A thrilling duel between the Mercedes stars ends when the two cars make contact on the last lap. Hamilton survives to take the win while Rosberg limps home in fourth, seeing his lead cut to 11 points.
    Britain, July 10Time for a spot of crowd-surfing after a perfect drive for Hamilton at his home track, Silverstone. Rosberg was relegated to third after being told how to solve a gearbox problem over the team radio, breaking rules governing in-race communications -- which were subsequently lifted.
    Hungary, July 24Hamilton earns a hug from Hungarian model Barbara Palvin as he takes the lead in the world championship for the first time in 2016 thanks to a win in Budapest. The British driver moved into a six-point lead over Rosberg, who finished second.
    Germany, July 31At the final race before F1's summer break, Hamilton rockets past pole-sitter Rosberg off the line and motors to a dominant win and a 19-point advantage in the title race.
    Belgium, August 28A month later, Hamilton had to start at the back of the grid after Mercedes chose to make a raft of engine changes in Spa. Hamilton worked his way up to third, but Rosberg romped to the checkered flag for his first win at the legendary circuit.
    Italy, September 4Rosberg is on a roll once more as he storms to his first win at Monza and cuts Hamilton's championship lead to just two points. The defending champion had delivered an electrifying lap to start on pole but a poor getaway cost him and he eventually finished second.
    Singapore, September 18F1's night race shines the light on Rosberg once more as the German reclaims the championship lead with a crucial victory. Rosberg holds off a thrilling late charge from Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo as an out-of-sorts Hamilton is third.
    Malaysia, October 2Hamilton arrived in Kuala Lumpur determined to reignite the title battle, and everything was going smoothly until lap 43 of the race when his engine caught fire. "Oh no, no," moaned Hamilton as he was forced to retire. Rosberg finished third behind Red Bull duo Ricciardo and Verstappen to extend his lead to 23 points.
    Japan, October 9Ill-judged social media posts put Hamilton on the back foot. Rosberg narrowly took pole at Suzuka but pulled away for the win as Hamilton could only finish third. Rosberg moved into a seemingly uncatchable 33-point lead in the championship standings.
    Japan, October 9Time to pull on the victory t-shirts! Mercedes wraps up its third straight constructors' championship in Suzuka.
    United States, October 23Hamilton keeps his title hopes on track in Austin with a win at the Circuit of The Americas. But Rosberg limits the damage with a second-place finish.
    Mexico, October 30 Hamilton once again takes the spoils, winning his first Mexico Grand Prix. Rosberg follows him home in second and, as F1 heads to Brazil for the penultimate race of the 2016 season, just 19 points separate the Mercedes drivers.
    Brazil, November 13The Mercedes rivals share the podium at Interlagos as Hamilton dominates a rain-hit thriller to claim his first Brazilian Grand Prix victory ahead of Rosberg. The result sends the title race down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.
    The moment of triumph: Nico Rosberg finishes second behind Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi to secure a first world title -- 34 years after his dad, Keke, won his.
    Story highlights

    • Champion Hamilton falls behind in F1 title race
    • Rosberg has 33-point lead after Japan win

    (CNN)Did Lewis Hamilton press the self-destruct button in Suzuka?

    The defending world champion fell 33 points behind Mercedes teammate and title rival Nico Rosberg after a calamitous weekend at the Japanese Grand Prix.
      With just four races to go in the 2016 Formula One season, Hamilton is now facing a tough task if he is to reverse his fortunes and win a fourth world title.
      Sunday's race at Suzuka seemed to seal the Briton's fate, but an earlier series of social media posts had set the tone for Hamilton's bumpy ride.
      After losing pole position to Rosberg by just 0.013 seconds in qualifying, he had started second on the grid and had to get the jump on his rival at lights out.
      Instead, Hamilton went backwards.
      Starting on the side of the grid still damp from heavy rain did not help but the racing superstar also spun his wheels and by the time he clicked into gear his rivals had streamed past and he was in eighth.
      On a must-win weekend, he had made the worst start of his year.

      Goofy rabbit

      Hamilton's troubles had, in reality, started a lot earlier than lights out on race day.
      The three-time world champion, who is proud of a social media following which totals more than seven million on Twitter and Instagram combined, set the tone for the weekend during his appearance in Thursday's FIA media conference.
      Hamilton was chosen to make a mandatory appearance in the televised question-and-answer session with global journalists because an engine blowout had cost him almost certain victory at the Malaysia GP four days earlier.
      READ: Hamilton's engine blows up
      There were plenty of questions that needed answering.
      But Hamilton, positioned front and center, was mostly absorbed in his mobile phone, posting annotated photos of himself and Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz Jr on Snapchat.
      In one, Hamilton appeared as a goofy rabbit while Sainz Jr., sat in the row behind, was portrayed as a cartoon deer.
      His bizarre behavior led to accusations that he lacked respect, while others defended him for reaching out to his fans on social media rather than paying attention during a media conference where the journalists didn't ask any pertinent questions.
      There were four questions to Hamilton, one of six drivers in the media conference, two of which were about his use of social media.
      British journalist Barry Glendenning writing Sunday blamed "bottomless reserves of childishness" for the 31-year-old multimillionaire's "charmless" antics.
      Hamilton took to Twitter to defend himself. "Today was meant to be fun, not at all disrespectful. Some people take themselves to (sic) seriously. I had a blast, highlight of my day!"

      'Bunny-gate'

      The dust, however, had not quite settled on "bunny-gate" and, after failing to snatch pole position from Rosberg, Hamilton pulled the plug on his media session with the press.
      "I don't really plan on sitting here many more times for these kind of things," he told reporters in Suzuka before walking out.
      When Hamilton climbed into the cockpit of his Mercedes Silver Arrow for a race he simply had to win, he appeared unsettled on and off the track.
      After getting swamped off the line, Hamilton only started to find the fire in his belly after his first pit stop. When he came back out in seventh he pulled off a string of predatory passes to move to fourth.
      In the final stint, Hamilton was zoning in on Max Verstappen's Red Bull for second but when he attempted to dive past he was forced to take a detour down the escape road as the teenager defended hard.
      Mercedes initially said after the race they would appeal against Verstappen on the grounds that he had moved under braking, which is not allowed under the sport's rules.
      The team later withdrew the appeal and Hamilton again explained on Twitter, in a tweet that was later deleted: "There is no protest from either myself or Mercedes. One idiot said we have but it's not true. Max drove well, end of. We move on."
      The "idiot" in question was never unmasked, which may have been just as well as the British-based German team was celebrating wrapping up a third constructors' championship in a row in Japan.
      There are those who say that if Hamilton wins the 2016 world championship it will be the best title of his illustrious career.
      The 31-year-old memorably won his first world title in 2008 with McLaren by a single point at the final corner of the final race in Brazil. He has won two titles more since moving to Mercedes in 2013.
      In Japan, Hamilton joined Alain Prost and Michael Schumacher as only the third driver in F1 history to clock 100 podium finishes.
      Social media faux pas and dodgy starts aside, he has had some rotten luck in 2016.
      As well as his catastrophic blowout in Malaysia, there were more engine gremlins in China, Russia and Azerbaijan. Those problems meant Hamilton had to swallow a 55-place grid penalty in Belgium for changing engine components.

      Gripping duel

      A series of poor starts and a sensational first-lap collision with Rosberg in Barcelona, which took both Mercedes out of the race, have also contributed to Hamilton's hard luck.
      Hamilton, F1's biggest star, has also made it clear that he has other things going on in his life, among them a modeling career as a brand ambassador for cosmetics giant L'Oreal.
      READ: Why Lewis Hamilton is F1's Michael Jordan
      The 2016 title race between the two Mercedes teammates has been a thrilling, edge-of-the-seat duel. First Rosberg was 43 points ahead, then he was 19 points behind, and suddenly, after an amazing run since the summer break, the German is 33 points ahead again and seemingly unstoppable.
      In 2014 and 2015, Hamilton out-muscled his teammate to the title. He was faster, he was stronger, he was tougher. In the final race of a brilliant 2014 season in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton took a double-points victory as Rosberg's car limped across the line with engine problems.
      Rosberg's ability to close out a title -- a longed-for first-ever title to match his father, 1982 winner Keke Rosberg -- remains unknown.
      Who will win the title? Have your say on our Facebook page
      The 31-year-old father-of-one goes into the final four races of the season knowing all he has to do is finish second in every race and the title is his.
      The result in Japan also put the title out of sight of any other driver. Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo is now 101 points behind Rosberg which means, with a maximum 100 points now on the table, only a Mercedes driver can be crowned world champion.
      Rosberg has stuck to his mantra of focusing on one race at a time throughout the entire season. That philosophy has helped him steadily regain the championship lead thanks to first-time wins at classic F1 tracks in Belgium, Italy and Japan.
      But now the pressure is beginning to lift, dare he dream of the title? And if he does, does he have the courage to maintain a steady hand at the wheel to the finish?
      Hamilton now returns to the scene of his 2015 title triumph in Austin, Texas, for one more roll of the dice at the US Grand Prix on October 23.
      The maths says he is not out of the title running, but his chances of conjuring a great escape may now depend on if he can add it all up in his own head.