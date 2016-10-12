Story highlights Lawyers say Abdeslam refuses to speak in court

Defense had earlier downplayed his role in attacks

(CNN) The lawyers for the main suspect in the Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam, said they have quit his defense because he refuses to speak in court.

One of his lawyers, Frank Berton, told CNN affiliate BFM TV that Abdeslam has exercised his right to remain silent.

"This is not us giving up, this is us choosing not to defend him," Berton said.

"We know and we have a firm belief, and he told us that he will not express himself and that he will apply what we call the right of silence. What should we do? We warned from day one, I said, if my client is silent, we will quit his defense," he added, speaking alongside lawyer Sven Mary in Brussels late Tuesday,.

Abdeslam, 27, was the only known survivor of a group of men accused of carrying out the attacks in November last year that killed 130 people . He was Europe's most wanted man for four months before he was captured in his home town of Brussels in a police raid in March.

