Breaking News

    Hamilton starts US Grand Prix on pole

    Updated 2003 GMT (0403 HKT) October 22, 2016

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Lewis Hamilton waves after qualifying in pole position for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.
    Lewis Hamilton waves after qualifying in pole position for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

    Story highlights

    • Hamilton beats rival Rosberg to pole in Austin
    • Rosberg leads the championship by 33 points
    • Red Bull racers occupy second row of the grid
    • Ferraris start on the third row

    (CNN)Current F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will start the US Grand Prix from pole position after squeezing out his rival and Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg in qualifying.

    Hamilton is fighting to stay in contention for the title after a season of disappointing mechanical failures.
      He trails Rosberg by 33 points and with only four races left including Sunday's battle in Austin, Texas, the British racer's hopes are dependent on the German slipping up.
      Three-time champion Hamilton finished just two tenths of a second in front of Rosberg, punching the air as he crossed the line.
      Red Bull racers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen occupy the second row of the grid with the Ferrari racers Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel behind them in fifth and sixth places.
      Read More
      Nico Hulkenberg, Valtteri Bottas, Felipe Massa and Carlos Sainz make up the rest of the top 10 in qualifying.
      "I feel amazing," Hamilton told reporters after the qualifying session.
      Anthony Hamilton: It&#39;s difficult to break Lewis
      Anthony Hamilton: It's difficult to break Lewis

        JUST WATCHED

        Anthony Hamilton: It's difficult to break Lewis

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Anthony Hamilton: It's difficult to break Lewis 03:10
      "This is my first pole here, and it has been many years of trying. So, I am very happy today.
      "I want to say a big thank you to the crowd. I could hear them cheering. It was much appreciated, and I hope tomorrow we can deliver another great race."
      Rosberg added: "Lewis was just quicker in sector one which was pretty simple. It was a good lap."
      It will be a nerve-wracking race for Hamilton's father Anthony who recently told CNN Sport that the agonies of watching his son race haven't changed over the last 10 years.
      "It's the same nerves, the heart palpitations when the race gets going," he said.
      Lewis Hamilton's return to a pole position may help calm his father's emotions after the British racing star appeared to lose focus following an engine failure.
      Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg size each other up as the season begins in Melbourne. On race day, Rosberg starts where he left off in 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/03/20/motorsport/motorsport-australia-gp-rosberg-alonso/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;winning in Albert Park&lt;/a&gt;. A poor start relegated Hamilton from pole position to sixth but he fought back to finish second.
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      Australia, March 20Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg size each other up as the season begins in Melbourne. On race day, Rosberg starts where he left off in 2015, winning in Albert Park. A poor start relegated Hamilton from pole position to sixth but he fought back to finish second.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 23
      Another slow start and a first-lap collision with the Williams of Valtteri Bottas hampers Hamilton&#39;s charge. &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/04/03/motorsport/rosberg-mercedes-bahrain-grand-prix/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Rosberg ticks off another victory in the desert &lt;/a&gt;to stretch his lead as his rival finishes third.
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      Bahrain, April 3Another slow start and a first-lap collision with the Williams of Valtteri Bottas hampers Hamilton's charge. Rosberg ticks off another victory in the desert to stretch his lead as his rival finishes third.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 23
      In Shanghai, Hamilton starts at the back after an engine problem in qualifying. He fights back to seventh but &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/04/17/motorsport/chinese-gp-rosberg-vettel-kvyat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Rosberg wins again &lt;/a&gt;to take a chunky 36-point lead in the championship.
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      China, April 17In Shanghai, Hamilton starts at the back after an engine problem in qualifying. He fights back to seventh but Rosberg wins again to take a chunky 36-point lead in the championship.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 23
      President Vladimir Putin was on the podium to hand out the victory laurels to Rosberg once more. Another engine problem left Hamilton back in second as his teammate &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/05/01/motorsport/russian-grand-prix-sochi-lewis-hamilton-nico-rosberg/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;moved into a 43-point lead.&lt;/a&gt;
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      Russia, May 1President Vladimir Putin was on the podium to hand out the victory laurels to Rosberg once more. Another engine problem left Hamilton back in second as his teammate moved into a 43-point lead.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 23
      F1 arrived in Western Europe and served up an unforgettable race in Barcelona. In his first race since his shock promotion to Red Bull, Max Verstappen &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/05/15/motorsport/spanish-grand-prix-max-verstappen-lewis-hamilton-nico-rosberg/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;became the sport&#39;s youngest race-winner at 18&lt;/a&gt; ...
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      Spain, May 15F1 arrived in Western Europe and served up an unforgettable race in Barcelona. In his first race since his shock promotion to Red Bull, Max Verstappen became the sport's youngest race-winner at 18 ...
      Hide Caption
      5 of 23
      But the Dutch teen only wins after the Mercedes rivals took each other out on the opening lap at the Circuit de Catalunya.
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      Spain, May 15But the Dutch teen only wins after the Mercedes rivals took each other out on the opening lap at the Circuit de Catalunya.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 23
      The wait is over as Hamilton &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/05/29/motorsport/monaco-grand-prix-lewis-hamilton-wins-daniel-ricciardo-nico-rosberg-formula-one/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wins his first grand prix of 2016&lt;/a&gt; in his adopted hometown of Monaco. Seventh-placed Rosberg&#39;s championship lead is cut to 24 points.
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      Monaco, May 29The wait is over as Hamilton wins his first grand prix of 2016 in his adopted hometown of Monaco. Seventh-placed Rosberg's championship lead is cut to 24 points.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 23
      &quot;Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee,&quot; says Hamilton as he &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/06/12/motorsport/motorsport-canada-gp-hamilton-vettel/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;dedicates his victory in Montreal to late boxing great Muhammad Ali&lt;/a&gt;. Rosberg slipped to ninth on the opening lap, but got off the ropes to finish fifth.
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      Canada, June 12"Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee," says Hamilton as he dedicates his victory in Montreal to late boxing great Muhammad Ali. Rosberg slipped to ninth on the opening lap, but got off the ropes to finish fifth.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 23
      F1 arrives for the new street race around Baku and &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/06/19/motorsport/motorsport-european-gp-rosberg-hamilton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the historic win goes to a dominant Rosberg.&lt;/a&gt; Hamilton is frustrated by an engine mode setting during the European Grand Prix and crosses the line in fifth.
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      Azerbaijan, June 19F1 arrives for the new street race around Baku and the historic win goes to a dominant Rosberg. Hamilton is frustrated by an engine mode setting during the European Grand Prix and crosses the line in fifth.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 23
      A thrilling duel between the Mercedes stars ends when the two cars make contact on the last lap. Hamilton survives &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/07/03/motorsport/motorsport-austrian-gp-hamilton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to take the win&lt;/a&gt; while Rosberg limps home in fourth, seeing his lead cut to 11 points.
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      Austria, July 3A thrilling duel between the Mercedes stars ends when the two cars make contact on the last lap. Hamilton survives to take the win while Rosberg limps home in fourth, seeing his lead cut to 11 points.
      Hide Caption
      10 of 23
      Time for a spot of crowd-surfing after &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/07/10/motorsport/britishgp-hamilton-rosberg-verstappen/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a perfect drive for Hamilton at his home track, Silverstone.&lt;/a&gt; Rosberg was relegated to third after being told how to solve a gearbox problem over the team radio, breaking rules governing in-race communications -- which were subsequently lifted.
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      Britain, July 10Time for a spot of crowd-surfing after a perfect drive for Hamilton at his home track, Silverstone. Rosberg was relegated to third after being told how to solve a gearbox problem over the team radio, breaking rules governing in-race communications -- which were subsequently lifted.
      Hide Caption
      11 of 23
      Hamilton earns a hug from Hungarian model Barbara Palvin as he takes the lead in the world championship for the first time in 2016 &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/07/24/motorsport/hungarian-grand-prix-lewis-hamilton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;thanks to a win in Budapest. &lt;/a&gt;The British driver moved into a six-point lead over Rosberg, who finished second.
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      Hungary, July 24Hamilton earns a hug from Hungarian model Barbara Palvin as he takes the lead in the world championship for the first time in 2016 thanks to a win in Budapest. The British driver moved into a six-point lead over Rosberg, who finished second.
      Hide Caption
      12 of 23
      At the final race before F1&#39;s summer break, Hamilton rockets past pole-sitter Rosberg off the line and &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/07/31/motorsport/lewis-hamilton-nico-rosberg-daniel-ricciardo-max-verstappen-german-grand-prix/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;motors to a dominant win and a 19-point advantage in the title race.&lt;/a&gt;
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      Germany, July 31At the final race before F1's summer break, Hamilton rockets past pole-sitter Rosberg off the line and motors to a dominant win and a 19-point advantage in the title race.
      Hide Caption
      13 of 23
      A month later, Hamilton had to start at the back of the grid after Mercedes chose to make a raft of engine changes in Spa. Hamilton worked his way up to third, but Rosberg romped to the checkered flag &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/08/28/motorsport/belgian-grand-prix-chaos/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;for his first win at the legendary circuit.&lt;/a&gt;
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      Belgium, August 28A month later, Hamilton had to start at the back of the grid after Mercedes chose to make a raft of engine changes in Spa. Hamilton worked his way up to third, but Rosberg romped to the checkered flag for his first win at the legendary circuit.
      Hide Caption
      14 of 23
      Rosberg is on a roll once more as he storms &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/09/04/sport/monza-grand-prix/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to his first win at Monza&lt;/a&gt; and cuts Hamilton&#39;s championship lead to just two points. The defending champion had delivered an electrifying lap to start on pole but a poor getaway cost him and he eventually finished second.
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      Italy, September 4Rosberg is on a roll once more as he storms to his first win at Monza and cuts Hamilton's championship lead to just two points. The defending champion had delivered an electrifying lap to start on pole but a poor getaway cost him and he eventually finished second.
      Hide Caption
      15 of 23
      F1&#39;s night race shines the light on Rosberg once more as the German &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/09/18/motorsport/singapore-f1-rosberg-hamilton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;reclaims the championship lead with a crucial victory.&lt;/a&gt; Rosberg holds off a thrilling late charge from Red Bull&#39;s Daniel Ricciardo as an out-of-sorts Hamilton is third.
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      Singapore, September 18F1's night race shines the light on Rosberg once more as the German reclaims the championship lead with a crucial victory. Rosberg holds off a thrilling late charge from Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo as an out-of-sorts Hamilton is third.
      Hide Caption
      16 of 23
      Hamilton arrived in Kuala Lumpur determined to reignite the title battle, and everything was going smoothly until lap 43 of the race when his engine caught fire. &quot;Oh no, no,&quot; moaned Hamilton as he was forced to retire. Rosberg finished third &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/10/02/motorsport/malaysia-gp/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;behind Red Bull duo Ricciardo and Verstappen&lt;/a&gt; to extend his lead to 23 points.
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      Malaysia, October 2Hamilton arrived in Kuala Lumpur determined to reignite the title battle, and everything was going smoothly until lap 43 of the race when his engine caught fire. "Oh no, no," moaned Hamilton as he was forced to retire. Rosberg finished third behind Red Bull duo Ricciardo and Verstappen to extend his lead to 23 points.
      Hide Caption
      17 of 23
      Ill-judged social media posts put Hamilton on the back foot. Rosberg narrowly took pole at Suzuka but &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/10/09/motorsport/japanese-gp-rosberg-mercedes-hamilton/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pulled away for the win as Hamilton could only finish third&lt;/a&gt;. Rosberg moved into a seemingly uncatchable 33-point lead in the &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2015/03/15/motorsport/motorsport-f1-standings/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;championship standings.&lt;/a&gt;
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      Japan, October 9Ill-judged social media posts put Hamilton on the back foot. Rosberg narrowly took pole at Suzuka but pulled away for the win as Hamilton could only finish third. Rosberg moved into a seemingly uncatchable 33-point lead in the championship standings.
      Hide Caption
      18 of 23
      Time to pull on the victory t-shirts! Mercedes wraps up its third straight constructors&#39; championship in Suzuka.
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      Japan, October 9Time to pull on the victory t-shirts! Mercedes wraps up its third straight constructors' championship in Suzuka.
      Hide Caption
      19 of 23
      Hamilton keeps his title hopes on track in Austin with&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/10/23/motorsport/us-gp-hamilton-rosberg/&quot;&gt; a win at the Circuit of The Americas&lt;/a&gt;. But Rosberg limits the damage with a second-place finish.
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      United States, October 23Hamilton keeps his title hopes on track in Austin with a win at the Circuit of The Americas. But Rosberg limits the damage with a second-place finish.
      Hide Caption
      20 of 23
      Hamilton once again takes the spoils, winning&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/10/30/motorsport/motorsport-mexico-gp-hamilton-rosberg/&quot;&gt; his first Mexico Grand Prix&lt;/a&gt;. Rosberg follows him home in second and, as F1 heads to Brazil for the penultimate race of the 2016 season, just 19 points separate the Mercedes drivers.
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      Mexico, October 30 Hamilton once again takes the spoils, winning his first Mexico Grand Prix. Rosberg follows him home in second and, as F1 heads to Brazil for the penultimate race of the 2016 season, just 19 points separate the Mercedes drivers.
      Hide Caption
      21 of 23
      The Mercedes rivals share the podium at Interlagos as Hamilton dominates a rain-hit thriller to claim his first &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/10/30/motorsport/motorsport-mexico-gp-hamilton-rosberg/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Brazilian Grand Prix&lt;/a&gt; victory ahead of Rosberg. The result sends the title race down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      Brazil, November 13The Mercedes rivals share the podium at Interlagos as Hamilton dominates a rain-hit thriller to claim his first Brazilian Grand Prix victory ahead of Rosberg. The result sends the title race down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.
      Hide Caption
      22 of 23
      The moment of triumph: Nico Rosberg finishes second behind Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi to secure a first world title -- 34 years after his dad, Keke, won his.
      Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
      The moment of triumph: Nico Rosberg finishes second behind Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi to secure a first world title -- 34 years after his dad, Keke, won his.
      Hide Caption
      23 of 23
      mercedes hamilton rosberg australiamercedes hamilton rosberg bahrainmercedes hamilton rosberg chinaRosberg Putinmax verstappen wins in spainSpanish GP Rosberg Hamiltonmercedes hamilton rosberg monacomercedes hamilton rosberg canadamercedes hamilton rosberg bakumercedes hamilton rosberg austriaHamilton crowd surfingmercedes hamilton rosberg hungarymercedes hamilton rosberg germanyspa podium 2016mercedes hamilton rosberg italyRosberg triumphmotorsport lewis hamiltonmercedes hamilton rosberg japanmercedes team win 2016hamilton cut out 19 what a shot 1031lewis hamilton nico rosberg brazil 2016rosberg celebrates abu dhabi
      At the last race in Japan he amused himself on social media during an official conference, leading to criticism that he showed a lack of respect.
      "Lewis is still the same person he always was but he lives in the bubble of motorsport," said his father.
      READ: Hamilton to feature in 'Call of Duty'
      "The human side of Lewis is what you saw recently. 'I know you guys have a job to do but I'm not really enjoying it. Why don't we try this for a change?' I think Lewis had a good point."