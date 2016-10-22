Lara Gut takes early lead in slalom opener

Story highlights Lara Gut impressive in season opener

American Mikaela Schiffrin in second

Men's giant slalom due to run Sunday

(CNN) Swiss star Lara Gut has emerged victorious after two imposing runs in the Alpine Skiing World Cup season opener in Soelden, Austria.

The 25-year-old won her first overall Crystal Globe last season and has put down a marker for her rivals in the first race of the winter by triumphing in the giant slalom.

She led the field by 1.42 seconds after Saturday's first run and clinched the win over Mikaela Schiffrin in the second. The American finished 1.44 seconds off top slot.

Gut told the official International Ski Federation (FIS) website that she had been a little nervous before the first race as defending champion.

"It's always special in Soelden," she said. "It's a beautiful day. I love the slope. I have to enjoy that. I just tried to ski."

Read More