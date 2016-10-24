Story highlights First title since Sydney in January 2014

London (CNN) A year ago, Juan Martin Del Potro was ranked outside the top 500 of men's tennis and wondering if he would ever play again as he struggled with injury.

Yesterday, the Argentine beat American No. 1 Jack Sock, 7-5, 6-1 at the Stockholm Open to clinch his first title in 33 months and cap a remarkable comeback season from serious injury.

"I've been trying to fix my problems for the past two years and I didn't expect to win a title at this moment in my career," Del Potro said after his 19th tournament title. "I am so happy to get the trophy here. It's motivation for looking forward to the future.

Qué felicidad!!! // So happy!!! 😀🏆 pic.twitter.com/76bQaoPFYV — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) October 23, 2016

"I don't really mind the rankings or the numbers," said Del Potro, who jumped 21 spots to No. 42 in the rankings on Monday. "I just want to play better. When I'm 100% I know I can be dangerous."

