Joe Maddon sleeps better than Terry Francona ahead of Game 7

Even though the Cubs haven't won the World Series in 1098 years, manager Joe Maddon said he slept well

(CNN) Terry Francona didn't sleep well after Tuesday night's loss to the Chicago Cubs in Game 6 of the World Series.

But the loss wasn't the only reason for his restless sleep.

The culprits: a television remote and a jar of peanut butter.

"I was having a nightmare that somebody was breaking my ribs," Francona said just before the Indians and Cubs took the field for the winner-take-all Game 7.

"I woke up and my ribs hurt. I kind of got scared. And I felt there, and the remote was like -- the TV remote was like stuck in my rib cage. Evidently I had slept on it for a couple hours. I got up to go to the bathroom and, I mean, it hurt.

