Story highlights Shiffrin: Trump's values "not ideal"

US skier says women will find own role models

Says actress Emma Watson is someone to look up to

(CNN) She's a US citizen traveling abroad — and now's she wondering just what people think of Americans after Donald Trump became President-elect.

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin flew from Switzerland to Levi, Finland for the latest round of the World Cup circuit in the immediate aftermath of Trump's stunning election victory over Hillary Clinton.

"His speech after he won was on the radio in Switzerland. Everybody in the (airport) shuttle bus was making their own comments in their own languages and I was like 'Oh my God! What is everyone thinking?'" Shiffrin told CNN's Alpine Edge show ahead of this weekend's races.

Today I am going to deliver Maya Angelou books to the New York subway. Then I am going to fight even harder for all the things I believe in. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) 9 November 2016

The 21-year-old Shiffrin also had a message for young American women given some of the sexist and racist remarks attributed to Trump during a heated election campaign.