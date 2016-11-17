Barcelona: La Liga giant signs new mega kit deal

Story highlights Barca signs partnership with Rakuten

One of world football's most lucrative deals

(CNN) Gerard Pique and his Barcelona teammates have regularly formed formidable partnerships on the pitch, but now the Spanish defender and popstar wife Shakira are forging an equally profitable relationship off it.

The power couple played a key role in the club's new mega-money sponsorship deal with Rakuten, after going for dinner with the Japanese company's chief executive, Hiroshi Mikitani, last year.

That meeting laid the foundations for what is now one of the most lucrative partnerships in the world of sport.

"Gerard Pique and Shakira are very close friends with Mr Mikitani," Josep Maria Bartomeu, Barcelona club president, told reporters.

👌 Rakuten will be Barça's new global sponsor



A global, innovative agreement based on shared values https://t.co/KI86VCBVgj #FCBRakuten pic.twitter.com/uGmXyKJZOy — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 17, 2016

"It was in the summer of 2015, Gerard organized a dinner in San Francisco during our summer tour. At that dinner we met Mr Mikitani, who was, for us, an incredible person."

