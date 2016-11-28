Tiger Woods: Return of the 'gladiator'

Breaking News

    Tiger Woods has made an impressive return to competitive golf this season after multiple back surgeries blighted his life in recent years. He played his first Masters in three years in April.
    The four-time champion had back fusion surgery -- his fourth procedure -- in April 2017 and returned to the game pain-free in December. He finished tied 32nd at Augusta.
    Woods was touted as one of the favorites after impressing in his early-season events. He also set tongues wagging by playing a practice round with old rival Phil Mickelson (right).
    Woods finished tied second at the Valspar Championship in March and followed it up with a tie for fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. The hype needle moved into overdrive.
    Woods set out on his legendary path by becoming the youngest winner of the Masters -- at 21 -- with a record 12-shot win in 1997.
    One of his most remarkable feats was winning his first US Open by an unprecedented 15 shots at Pebble Beach, California, in 2000, sparking a streak never seen before or since.
    Woods' victory in the 2001 Masters meant he held all four of golf's major titles at the same time, dubbed the "Tiger Slam."
    Woods' victory in the 2001 Masters meant he held all four of golf's major titles at the same time, dubbed the "Tiger Slam."
    Woods' win rate, his dedication to fitness training and his desire to succeed were changing golf. Prize money rocketed because of Woods. Off the course, he married girlfriend Elin Nordegren in 2004.
    Woods' win rate, his dedication to fitness training and his desire to succeed were changing golf. Prize money rocketed because of Woods. Off the course, he married girlfriend Elin Nordegren in 2004.
    Woods showed rare emotion when he broke down in tears on the shoulder of caddie Steve Williams following his win in the 2006 British Open at Hoylake, months after his father and mentor Earl passed away.
    Woods showed rare emotion when he broke down in tears on the shoulder of caddie Steve Williams following his win in the 2006 British Open at Hoylake, months after his father and mentor Earl passed away.
    Despite being visibly hampered and in pain from a knee injury, Woods won the US Open in breathtaking fashion at Torrey Pines, California, in 2008. It was his 14th major title to leave him only four behind the record of Jack Nicklaus. He was later diagnosed with knee ligament damage and two fractures of his left tibia. He missed the rest of the season after surgery. It is still his last major title.
    Despite being visibly hampered and in pain from a knee injury, Woods won the US Open in breathtaking fashion at Torrey Pines, California, in 2008. It was his 14th major title to leave him only four behind the record of Jack Nicklaus. He was later diagnosed with knee ligament damage and two fractures of his left tibia. He missed the rest of the season after surgery. It is still his last major title.
    In December 2009, Woods crashed his car into a fire hydrant outside his home. As the big picture emerged it was discovered Woods had been conducting a series of extra martial affairs. He took three months away from the game to sort out his private life.
    In December 2009, Woods crashed his car into a fire hydrant outside his home. As the big picture emerged it was discovered Woods had been conducting a series of extra martial affairs. He took three months away from the game to sort out his private life.
    In February 2010 Woods addressed the world's media to explain and apologise for his actions. His infidelity led to divorce and was the beginning of a downhill slide in Woods' playing career. By October he lost the world No. 1 ranking, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks
    In February 2010 Woods addressed the world's media to explain and apologise for his actions. His infidelity led to divorce and was the beginning of a downhill slide in Woods' playing career. By October he lost the world No. 1 ranking, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks
    Back in the fold, Woods earned his first win in two years at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/12/04/sport/golf/california-tiger-woods/index.html&quot;&gt;Chevron World Challenge &lt;/a&gt;in December 2011, a charity tournament he hosts that does not count on the PGA Tour money list.
    Back in the fold, Woods earned his first win in two years at the Chevron World Challenge in December 2011, a charity tournament he hosts that does not count on the PGA Tour money list.
    Woods was back in the winner&#39;s circle in 2013, lifting five titles, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational, to get back to the top of the rankings.
    Woods was back in the winner's circle in 2013, lifting five titles, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational, to get back to the top of the rankings.
    In March 2013, Woods and Lindsey Vonn announced they were dating on Facebook. In January that year, the champion skier had finalized her divorce from Thomas Vonn, after initializing proceedings in 2011. In May 2015, Woods and Vonn announced their breakup, with the golfer claiming he "hadn't slept" in the days following.
    In March 2013, Woods and Lindsey Vonn announced they were dating on Facebook. In January that year, the champion skier had finalized her divorce from Thomas Vonn, after initializing proceedings in 2011. In May 2015, Woods and Vonn announced their breakup, with the golfer claiming he "hadn't slept" in the days following.
    Later in 2013 there were signs all was not well as Woods was seen to be in pain as he picked the ball out of the hole at the Barclays tournament in August. He missed the Masters the following April for the first time since 1994 to undergo back surgery.
    Later in 2013 there were signs all was not well as Woods was seen to be in pain as he picked the ball out of the hole at the Barclays tournament in August. He missed the Masters the following April for the first time since 1994 to undergo back surgery.
    Woods pulled out of the Farmers Insurance Open in February 2015, and struggled with injury and form for the rest of the season.
    Woods pulled out of the Farmers Insurance Open in February 2015, and struggled with injury and form for the rest of the season.
    Woods cut a dejected figure at that year's US Open as he struggled with his game and carded rounds of 80 and 76 to miss the cut.
    Woods cut a dejected figure at that year's US Open as he struggled with his game and carded rounds of 80 and 76 to miss the cut.
    In August 2015 Woods made his last appearance for 15 months to undergo follow-up back surgeries. At one stage during his rehabilitation, Woods spoke of there being &quot;no light at the end of the tunnel&quot; -- and with one eye on his fading career, he suggested &quot;everything beyond this will be gravy.&quot;
    In August 2015 Woods made his last appearance for 15 months to undergo follow-up back surgeries. At one stage during his rehabilitation, Woods spoke of there being "no light at the end of the tunnel" -- and with one eye on his fading career, he suggested "everything beyond this will be gravy."
    Woods made a much-anticipated return to golf in December 2016, showing signs of promise with the highest number of birdies in the field -- 24 -- but he also made a number of costly errors to finish third from last in the 18-man event.
    Woods made a much-anticipated return to golf in December 2016, showing signs of promise with the highest number of birdies in the field -- 24 -- but he also made a number of costly errors to finish third from last in the 18-man event.
    He missed the cut in his first event of 2017 in the US and pulled out after the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic in February, citing back spasms. He underwent a fourth back prodecure in April.
    He missed the cut in his first event of 2017 in the US and pulled out after the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic in February, citing back spasms. He underwent a fourth back prodecure in April.
    The golf legend was arrested Monday, May 29, on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into a local jail in Florida and released a few hours later. He said in a statement he had "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications."
    The golf legend was arrested Monday, May 29, on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into a local jail in Florida and released a few hours later. He said in a statement he had "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications."
    In August Woods entered a first-offender program and pleaded guilty to reckless driving on October 28. He will avoid jail unless he commits major violations of his probation.
    In August Woods entered a first-offender program and pleaded guilty to reckless driving on October 28. He will avoid jail unless he commits major violations of his probation.
    Woods returned to golf after 301 days at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on November 30 2017. He carded a three-under first-round 69 and appeared pain-free and hungry to resume his career.
    Woods returned to golf after 301 days at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on November 30 2017. He carded a three-under first-round 69 and appeared pain-free and hungry to resume his career.
    Story highlights

    • Tiger Woods to return at Hero World Challenge
    • Not played since August 2015
    • Now ranked 861 in world
    • Won last of 14 majors in 2008

    (CNN)His intense stare and the fierce will to win have seen him likened to a gladiator, but will Tiger Woods' comeback gets the thumbs up from the jury?

    Woods returns from a year out this week at his own Hero World Challenge, a $3.5 million invitational event hosted by his foundation.
      The 40-year-old has not played competitive golf since August 2015 to recuperate from multiple back surgeries. He pulled out of a proposed return in California in October, saying his game was "vulnerable and not where it needs to be," but seems set to tee off in the Bahamas Thursday.
      "My own personal thinking is you can never discount a gladiator like Tiger Woods because the level of desire is immense, and the level of intensity with which he pursued his craft has never been seen before," says Shane O'Donoghue, host of CNN's Living Golf show.

      'Impossible'

      But what will a "successful comeback" look like?
      Is it the Woods of 2000-2001 when he held all four majors at the same time? Is it the Jack Nicklaus major-record-chasing Woods, refreshed and ready to add to 14 major titles? Is it a former great looking for one last hurrah in the major sphere? One more PGA Tour title? A serial contender? Not missing the cut every week?
      Some of the game's big names have effectively written off Woods.
      Greg Norman says the mind of a 40-year-old is still willing but the body doesn't allow you to compete with 20-somethings, while Nick Faldo believes "everything is stacking up against him, physically and mentally."
      "There are so many valid arguments as to why it won't work for him because of all the injuries and the setbacks," O'Donoghue adds. "It's almost impossible to think he can get back to that level he was at."
      20 years of Tiger Woods: Where it all went right -- and wrong
      Longevity

      For much of his career Woods' stated goal has been to eclipse Nicklaus' mark of 18 major titles. He has been stuck on 14 since 2008, derailed by scandal, injury and swing tinkering.
      Recently, he seemed to admit that goal was over, only to add a cryptic caveat.
      Asked in a TV interview whether he still thinks he will get to 18 majors, Woods replied: "To be honest with you, no."
      But then asked if he had accepted that, Woods laughed and said: "I've accepted I'm going to get more."
      READ: Tiger at 40, and why his kids would rather be Messi
      Nicklaus won his 16th and 17th majors in the year he was 40. Six years later, motivated by a press cutting saying he was finished, he clinched a remarkable sixth and final Masters title in a last act of defiance.
      Nicklaus was largely free of the intrigue, interest and injuries that have dogged Woods's career.
      But the youngsters in Nicklaus' day were not the athletes they are now, and the game not dominated by power. Nicklaus' longevity, though, does suggest Woods has time yet.
      Tiger Woods was a non-playing assistant to captain Davis Love at the Ryder Cup in September.
      'Prize fighter'

      "Gladiator is a description I like when it comes to Tiger Woods," O'Donoghue says.
      "I'll never forget seeing him up close in the heat of the battle at places like Augusta. He looked like a prize fighter. You could see a bead of sweat dripping down his brow, and just the physical stature of the guy, he looked like someone who was in the pro fight game.
      "Guys who operate at that level have a level of desire most people have no idea about. To be an elite golfer you have to live for the moment and the shot. You have to want it almost more than life itself.
      "My thing about Tiger Woods is, if he's coming back he doesn't want to settle for second best."
      READ: Woods keen on Ryder Cup captaincy
      Woods' injuries over the years have been legion.
      He has had four operations on his left knee and suffered numerous Achilles, neck and elbow problems as well as the ongoing back ailment, which prompted a first operation for a pinched nerve in March 2014. Further back surgeries occurred in September and October 2015.
      Dedication to the game: why South Korea excels at golf
      living golf south korea b_00022307

        Dedication to the game: why South Korea excels at golf

      Much of the bodily breakdown was attributed to a punishing physical training regime, not just to dominate golf, but as part of his obsession with U.S. Navy Seals.
      He won his last major, the 2008 US Open with a broken leg. Since 2013 he has missed six of the 12 majors through injury and missed the cut in four more.
      His ongoing fitness, then, will be a primary cause for debate.
      He'll be armed with a new swing to ease his back, and probably new clubs after long-time sponsor Nike announced it was leaving the golf equipment business.

      'Look in his eye'

      Woods' swing changes have formed an integral part of his story.
      He won eight majors with coach Butch Harmon between 1997-2002 and six under Hank Haney between 2005-2008. Haney quit in May 2010 but Woods has been unable to add to his major haul with successors Sean Foley and Chris Como.
      The swing alterations, made by different coaches with different philosophies, were partly to cope with an ailing body, partly due to Woods' constant striving for perfection, but arguably have muddied the waters.
      The story of Bobby Jones: father of Augusta
      The story of Bobby Jones: father of Augusta

        The story of Bobby Jones: father of Augusta

      Assuming he is fit for now and in the months ahead, it is the competitiveness that will constitute how successful his comeback is, according to O'Donoghue.
      "I'm not looking for beautiful swings, I don't want to over analyze technique or anything like that, I want to see the competitor," he says. "That will be good enough for me to get this thing kick-started in what could be the last chapter or last few chapters of his playing career.
      "I don't think instant wins are the absolute necessity. He just needs to compete and be in contention. I just want to see the look in his eye. It's an instant give away, that intensity."

      Motivation

      Woods is also chasing Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour wins. He sits second on the all-time list with 79.
      Haney doesn't rule out more wins -- "he's still Tiger Woods" -- but says a run at Nicklaus will be "very, very, very difficult."
      Woods' last victory came in 2013 when he won five times -- often in scintillating fashion -- to climb back to the top of the world rankings after languishing at 128th two years before following the fallout of his 2009 scandal.
      He might be ranked No. 861 now, but Woods was still on top as recently as May 2014 following another 60 weeks as No. 1 -- a position he has held for a record 683 weeks in total.
      Tiger Woods speaks to CNN after 1997 Masters win
      Tiger Woods speaks to CNN after 1997 Masters win

        Tiger Woods speaks to CNN after 1997 Masters win

      With three career grand slams -- winning all four of the year's majors at some stage in a career -- Woods has achieved virtually everything there is to achieve in golf.
      "He has nothing to prove to anyone," O'Donoghue says. "It's really his battle with himself. I believe he is 100% positive he can do something special and show to everyone the gladiator continues to exist.
      "He'd prove all his doubters wrong, but I don't think that's what motivates him. I think he wants to prove things to himself."

      'Stretcher'

      Should Woods' fitness wane, or his former stardust fail to materialize this season, the consensus suggests he will walk away from the game, rather than cut a dejected figure trying to recapture former glories.
      Woods recently re-branded his various businesses under the TGR banner, a move he describes on his website as "Chapter 2: my evolution as a competitor off the course."
      Interviews in his year off have also suggested he acknowledges the end is in sight. But until it's official, the world will be watching transfixed.
      "I refuse to write him off until he is absolutely brought out on a stretcher and a doctor says it's all over and there's no way back," O'Donoghue concludes.