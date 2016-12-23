Petra Kvitova: Knife attack injuries won't stop me returning

Story highlights Kvitova had four hours of surgery after attack

Won't be able to play tennis for six months

Czech's attacker remains at large

(CNN) An upbeat Petra Kvitova said she will "use all my energy to focus on my recovery" after an attack by an intruder three days ago left her needing surgery on her hand.

The former world No. 2 won't be able to play tennis for at least six months after she fought off the knife-wielding man in her apartment in Prostejov, Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Speaking in public for the first time since her ordeal, Kvitova told reporters: "I will do everything I can to return to the sport I love as soon as possible."

In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand. I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive. The injury is severe and I will — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) December 20, 2016

