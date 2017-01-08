Vegas eRace: Gamer Bono Huis beats professional drivers to win $200,000

Story highlights Gamer Bono Huis wins Vegas eRace

Pro driver Felix Rosenqvist comes 2nd

Technical glitch demotes Olli Pahkala to 3rd

(CNN) Twenty professionals. Ten gamers. At stake -- a $1 million prize pot.

Since its inaugural season in 2014-15, Formula E has delivered street racing to some of the world's biggest cities, and that trend continued Saturday.

Except for one small difference: It was in the virtual world.

The Las Vegas eRace pitted 20 professional Formula E drivers against 10 eSports fanatics for a chance to win a chunk of the seven-figure jackpot.

Olli Pahkala has taken the lead from Bono Huis, could $200,000 be his is a few laps? #VegaseRace https://t.co/AzhzO9xUWH — FIA Formula E (@FIAformulaE) January 8, 2017

Gamer Bono Huis eventually came out on to top secure the $200,000 prize for first place, after on-the-road winner Olli Pahkala was handed a 12-second penalty for a technical glitch which had given him an unfair FanBoost advantage.

Read More