Cristiano Ronaldo wins Best FIFA Men's Player 2016 award

Story highlights Ronaldo wins FIFA's new best player award

Beats old rival Messi and Griezmann

US star Lloyd wins women's award

(CNN) Cristiano Ronaldo's 2017 has begun like 2016 ended, with more silverware.

The soccer superstar can now add "The Best FIFA Men's Player 2016" to his trophy cabinet, after a year in which he landed a double European triumph with club and country, as well as the prestigious Ballon d'Or Award.

Ronaldo accepted FIFA's top prize at Monday's ceremony in Zurich, co-hosted by Hollywood actress Eva Longoria.

He received 34.54% of the total vote to beat Barcelona and Argentina striker Lionel Messi (26.42%) and Antoine Griezmann (7.53%) of Atletico Madrid and France.

The 31-year-old had a stellar 2016 -- and he called it "the best of my career."