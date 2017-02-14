Usain Bolt and Simone Biles dominate at 'Sport's Oscars'

Story highlights Bolt wins record-equaling fourth award

(CNN) Monaco (CNN) There's just no stopping Usain Bolt and Simone Biles as the two athletes who dominated last year's Rio Olympics were triumphant again at the 'Oscars of Sport' in Monaco Tuesday.

Jamaica's Bolt, the only man to win all three sprint events at three Olympic Games, won a record-equaling fourth Laureus World Sport award after being named Sportsman of the Year.

Tennis players Roger Federer and Serena Williams, and surfer Kelly Slater, are the only other athletes to receive four Laureus awards.

Bolt, who has said he will retire after the World Athletics Championships in August, told CNN Sport: "I've done what I needed to do in the sport. I feel people really appreciate what I've done and I'm satisfied with that."

American teenager Biles, the first woman to win four gymnastics golds in a single Olympic Games, was Laureus Sportswoman of the Year.