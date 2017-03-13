Story highlights Fuchs: Mood at Leicester is "very positive"

(CNN) It was a winter of discontent that cost Claudio Ranieri his job.

Nine months on from delivering sport's greatest triumph, Ranieri's Leicester City team -- without a league win in 2017 before the Italian's sacking -- looked likely to become the first English title winners to go down the following season since Manchester City 79 years ago.

Into the breach stepped long-standing assistant manager Craig Shakespeare and successive 3-1 victories over Liverpool and Hull City followed as Leicester scored twice as many Premier League goals in two matches as Ranieri mustered in his last 16 league games in charge.

The mood is "very positive," says defender Christian Fuchs, having found the net in his side's last match -- Leicester's first league comeback of the season.

Contrary to claims in the media that the caretaker boss was "out of order" for wanting to take the top job following Ranieri's departure, Fuchs says Shakespeare hasn't changed at all.