(CNN) As weekends go, it was a pretty good one for English rugby.

record-equaling 18th consecutive win for the test side , a 64-0 hammering of Scotland for the women's team, and to cap it all off, victory at the Rugby Sevens World Series event in Vancouver, Canada.

England's 19-7 defeat of South Africa in Sunday's final means Simon Amor's side is still the only team to overcome the Blitzboks this season, having also beaten the men in green in the Cape Town title match.

"We've played well at times this season and haven't come away with wins so it's nice to get reward for our efforts," said England's speedster Dan Norton, who now shares first place on the all-time world series try list after going over the white line in Vancouver for the 244th time of his career.

"We've still got a way to go on the series so we will cherish this moment but know we have to keep pushing for (the next tournament in) Hong Kong," Norton added.