Breaking News

    Algarve Bike Challenge: Uphill climbing on Europe's 'sunny coast'

    By Motez Bishara, for CNN

    Updated 1533 GMT (2333 HKT) March 17, 2017

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Mountain biking on Europe's 'sunny coast'
    Mountain biking on Europe's 'sunny coast'

      JUST WATCHED

      Mountain biking on Europe's 'sunny coast'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    (4 Videos)

    Story highlights

    • Portuguese race across three days
    • 4,700 meters of uphill climbing
    • Teams are grouped in pairs

    (CNN)The Algarve Bike Challenge is no ordinary race.

    Staged annually in Tavira, Portugal, teams are grouped in pairs with placings determined by the slower rider.
      The grueling 165 km race includes 4,700 meters of uphill climbing.
      But that didn't stop 1,000 participants from nearly two dozen countries taking on rivers, cobblestones and rocky roads in the pursuit of victory.
      READ: Cycling's 'rock star' forced to dodge dog
      Read More
      Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and videos
      "For me it was a great event, especially because it was three days long," said women's winner Anne Tauber, describing the excitement of the night event on the first stage. "Amazing!"
      Watch the video above to find out more.