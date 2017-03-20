Story highlights The NFL says two Tom Brady Super Bowl jerseys were found in Mexico

A tip led police to the house of an international media professional

Mexico City (CNN) Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys have been found.

The jersey worn last month by the New England Patriots' quarterback during Super Bowl LI in Houston was recovered at the home of a former newspaper editor, Mexico's National Security Commission told CNN on Monday.

Mexico's federal police and the FBI conducted a raid at the home of La Prensa director Mauricio Ortega on March 12, according to the commission. Ortega resigned two days later for "personal reasons," the tabloid said in a statement.

The investigation also netted the jersey Brady wore in 2015 when the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, the NFL said. That game was played at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Statement on the recovery of @Patriots Tom Brady jerseys pic.twitter.com/3htT0kWhA6 — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 20, 2017

The NFL issued a statement saying the "items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media."

Read More