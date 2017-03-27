Breaking News

    F1: Resurgent Ferrari finally takes fight to Mercedes

    By Matthew Knight, CNN

    Updated 1703 GMT (0103 HKT) March 27, 2017

    It&#39;s been a long time coming ... After a winless 2016, Ferrari is on top of the Formula One podium again.
    It's been a long time coming ... After a winless 2016, Ferrari is on top of the Formula One podium again.
    Sebastian Vettel raises a finger in triumph as he crosses the finish line to win the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday.
    Sebastian Vettel raises a finger in triumph as he crosses the finish line to win the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday.
    Vettel&#39;s 43rd F1 career win was the German&#39;s fourth since joining Ferrari in 2015.
    Vettel's 43rd F1 career win was the German's fourth since joining Ferrari in 2015.
    &quot;It was a fantastic grand prix,&quot; the four-time world champion told reporters. &quot;When I was coming back to the pits and there were people running on track going wild with Ferrari flags -- it was unbelievable.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    "It was a fantastic grand prix," the four-time world champion told reporters. "When I was coming back to the pits and there were people running on track going wild with Ferrari flags -- it was unbelievable."
    Vettel&#39;s emphatic win, combined with teammate Kimi Raikkonen&#39;s fourth place in Melbourne, means Ferrari tops the constructors&#39; standings for the first time since 2012.
    Vettel's emphatic win, combined with teammate Kimi Raikkonen's fourth place in Melbourne, means Ferrari tops the constructors' standings for the first time since 2012.
    Ferrari&#39;s improved pace in 2017 was first revealed at winter testing in Barcelona, finishing top of the time sheets ahead of Mercedes. The 2017 F1 cars are faster thanks to improved aerodynamics. The new-look cars are wider, lower and increased tire width has helped improve grip -- especially when cornering.
    Ferrari's improved pace in 2017 was first revealed at winter testing in Barcelona, finishing top of the time sheets ahead of Mercedes. The 2017 F1 cars are faster thanks to improved aerodynamics. The new-look cars are wider, lower and increased tire width has helped improve grip -- especially when cornering.
    Vettel celebrates on the podium with one of the Ferrari engineers. Second-placed Lewis Hamiton and new Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished third, are in the background.
    Vettel celebrates on the podium with one of the Ferrari engineers. Second-placed Lewis Hamiton and new Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished third, are in the background.
    Melbourne&#39;s Albert Park was hosting its 22nd grand prix in what is the 68th F1 season.
    Melbourne's Albert Park was hosting its 22nd grand prix in what is the 68th F1 season.
    Hamilton led the way at the start, with Vettel, Bottas and Raikkonen in hot pursuit. The Briton had taken pole in Saturday&#39;s qualifying.
    Hamilton led the way at the start, with Vettel, Bottas and Raikkonen in hot pursuit. The Briton had taken pole in Saturday's qualifying.
    Three-time world champion Hamilton got caught in traffic after his pit stop, and was ultimately outpaced by Vettel&#39;s Ferrari during the 57-lap race.
    Three-time world champion Hamilton got caught in traffic after his pit stop, and was ultimately outpaced by Vettel's Ferrari during the 57-lap race.
    Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was &quot;surprised&quot; by Ferrari&#39;s pace. &quot;The Ferrari was simply the quicker car today,&quot; Wolff told &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/interviews/2017/3/ferrari-simply-the-quicker-car--toto-wolff.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;F1.com&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;The way Sebastian held on to Lewis was simply surprising. We were pushing flat out but were not able to pull away.&quot;
    Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was "surprised" by Ferrari's pace. "The Ferrari was simply the quicker car today," Wolff told F1.com. "The way Sebastian held on to Lewis was simply surprising. We were pushing flat out but were not able to pull away."
    Bottas (right) clinched his 10th career podium in his first race for Mercedes. &quot;We worked really hard for this first race to be ready,&quot; the Finn told reporters. &quot;Everything went nice and smoothly but it&#39;s just that the red guys are a bit too quick, so that means we need to work harder.&quot;
    Bottas (right) clinched his 10th career podium in his first race for Mercedes. "We worked really hard for this first race to be ready," the Finn told reporters. "Everything went nice and smoothly but it's just that the red guys are a bit too quick, so that means we need to work harder."
    Ferrari joy was matched by frustration for Red Bull in Melbourne. Daniel Ricciardo was hoping to become the first Australian to get on the podium at his home race, but failed to finish. He had crashed in the final stages of qualifying and started the race on the second lap after suffering electronic problems prior to the start.
    Ferrari joy was matched by frustration for Red Bull in Melbourne. Daniel Ricciardo was hoping to become the first Australian to get on the podium at his home race, but failed to finish. He had crashed in the final stages of qualifying and started the race on the second lap after suffering electronic problems prior to the start.
    Ricciardo then suffered engine failure on lap 25 of the race. There was better news for his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen (pictured). The &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/03/23/motorsport/verstappen-australia-formula-one-2017/&quot;&gt;teen star&lt;/a&gt; finished fifth, but some way off the pace of the Ferrari and Mercedes.
    Ricciardo then suffered engine failure on lap 25 of the race. There was better news for his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen (pictured). The teen star finished fifth, but some way off the pace of the Ferrari and Mercedes.
    Veteran driver Fernando Alonso (pictured) was buoyed by the performance of his McLaren car, despite having to retire shortly before the end with suspension issues. &quot;In terms of driving, I probably had one of my very best races today,&quot; the two-time world champion said. &quot;I was able to drive the car at my maximum. With such little degradation from this year&#39;s tires, it&#39;s enjoyable to be in the cockpit again.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;
    Veteran driver Fernando Alonso (pictured) was buoyed by the performance of his McLaren car, despite having to retire shortly before the end with suspension issues. "In terms of driving, I probably had one of my very best races today," the two-time world champion said. "I was able to drive the car at my maximum. With such little degradation from this year's tires, it's enjoyable to be in the cockpit again."
    America&#39;s only F1 team, Haas, had a disappointing opening day of the season with Romain Grosjean and new driver Kevin Magnussen both forced to retire from the race with engine and suspension failures respectively.
    America's only F1 team, Haas, had a disappointing opening day of the season with Romain Grosjean and new driver Kevin Magnussen both forced to retire from the race with engine and suspension failures respectively.
    Hamilton (left) is still confident he can beat Vettel (right) over the season but says it will be tough. &quot;(This result) shows we are going to have a race on our hands, which we are very happy to have, which is great for the fans,&quot; Hamilton said. &lt;br /&gt;
    Hamilton (left) is still confident he can beat Vettel (right) over the season but says it will be tough. "(This result) shows we are going to have a race on our hands, which we are very happy to have, which is great for the fans," Hamilton said.
    The drivers posed for a group photo at Albert Park. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;em&gt;Front row (L-R): &lt;/em&gt;Kimi Raikkonen, Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari); Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes); Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen (Red Bull); Sergio Perez, Esteban Ocon (Force India).&lt;em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Middle row (L-R)&lt;/em&gt;: Stoffel Vandoorne, Fernando Alonso (McLaren); Felipe Massa, Lance Stroll (Williams); Nico Hulkenberg, Jolyon Palmer (Renault).&lt;br /&gt;&lt;em&gt;Back row (L-R):&lt;/em&gt; Kevin Magnussen, Romain Grosjean (Haas F1); Daniil Kvyat, Carlos Sainz Jr. (Toro Rosso); Marcus Ericsson, Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber).
    The drivers posed for a group photo at Albert Park.

    Front row (L-R): Kimi Raikkonen, Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari); Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes); Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen (Red Bull); Sergio Perez, Esteban Ocon (Force India).
    Middle row (L-R)    : Stoffel Vandoorne, Fernando Alonso (McLaren); Felipe Massa, Lance Stroll (Williams); Nico Hulkenberg, Jolyon Palmer (Renault).
    Back row (L-R): Kevin Magnussen, Romain Grosjean (Haas F1); Daniil Kvyat, Carlos Sainz Jr. (Toro Rosso); Marcus Ericsson, Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber).
    Story highlights

    • Vettel beats Hamilton in Melbourne
    • Ferrari claims first victory since 2015
    • F1's most successful team "back in business"

    (CNN)The champagne flowed, cheers rang out and "il Tricolore" flags were enthusiastically waved. But behind the scenes there was probably a huge collective sigh of relief.

    Sebastian Vettel's win at Sunday's Australian Grand Prix has been a long time coming for Ferrari -- Formula One's most successful team.
      The 16-time world champion hadn't won in Melbourne since 2007 and its last victory of any description came back in 2015, when Vettel won the Singapore Grand Prix.
      "It was about time," Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne said after the Melbourne race -- his words echoing the thoughts of the legions of Tifosi fans around the world.
      Vettel's triumph at Albert Park could be the tonic Ferrari, and F1, needed following Mercedes' clean sweep of drivers' and constructors' titles over the past three seasons.
      "Ferrari look like they are back in business," Reuters' F1 correspondent Alan Baldwin told CNN's World Sport show Monday.
      "Vettel has got the best possible start to a season he could have and Ferrari have got the pressure off their backs."
      F1: 'Ferrari are back in business'
      F1: 'Ferrari are back in business'

        F1: 'Ferrari are back in business'

      The stakes could not have been higher for Ferrari after the Italian marque's impressive showing at winter testing testing in Barcelona, where Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen were comfortably quickest in F1's new-look 2017 cars.
      "It could have gone terribly wrong after building up such high expectations in preseason testing (where they had) the fastest car, the fastest lap times," Baldwin says.
      F1 2017: New season, new cars, same rivalry
      F1 2017: New season, new cars, same rivalry

        F1 2017: New season, new cars, same rivalry

      "In Australia, there is a lot of Italian support and to have the team not challenging, let alone winning, would have been a huge disappointment for Ferrari and Ferrari fans around the world, so it's the best possible start for them really."
      READ: Motorsport's most fertile breeding ground?
      READ: F1's debt to Bernie Ecclestone
      Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff admitted to being "surprised" by Ferrari's pace, as Lewis Hamilton finished second and Valtteri Bottas was third in his debut for the German manufacturer.
      "The way Sebastian held on to Lewis was simply surprising," Wolff said. "We were pushing flat out but were not able to pull away."
      But Mercedes supporters should not despair -- on the contrary, Ferrari's new competitiveness should be a blessing.
      "I don't think Mercedes fans should be too worried -- they are going to have some great racing hopefully." Baldwin says.
      "Don't forget Mercedes have won 51 out of 60 races in the last three and a bit years and there is every sign that Lewis and Valtteri Bottas will be very competitive."
      Four-time world champion Vettel and Hamilton -- who has three titles -- appear to be relishing the track battles ahead.
      "It's been a privilege to be racing in an era with (Vettel) and we're now finally at a period of time when we can actually have a real race," Hamilton said.
      Vettel, who now has 43 race wins compared to Hamilton's 53, agrees.
      "Right now it looks like we have equal machinery. I hope it stays that way and then we will see how it turns out," Vettel, who won the last of his championships at Red Bull in 2013, told reporters in Melbourne.
      Visit cnn.com/motorsport for more news and videos
      "It's obviously a lot of fun to race for victories and a lot of fun to race against the best."
      Rivalries recommence at the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit on April 9.