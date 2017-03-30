Story highlights Wooching chose not to play in the NFL

(CNN) At the end of a long college football season, Psalm Wooching's phone was inundated with messages from agents in the NFL.

He had captained the Washington Huskies to the national championship playoffs, and had an opportunity that most players can only dream of.

But not Wooching. Ever since he was a kid growing up in Hawaii, this burly, tattooed linebacker had harbored dreams of a different kind.

"My passion was rugby," the 23-year-old tells CNN. "The first time I picked up a ball ... that's when my love for the game started, and ever since then it's just been gaining.

"I was getting a lot of interest from agents, 20-plus agents would call my phone, connect with me through social media and what-not. I know the thing that attracts most people to NFL is the income, the money and all that, but rugby is like a little brother that kept nagging at me saying, 'Hey you got to play, you got to play.'"