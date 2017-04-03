Danny Willett: A Masters champion's perfect day

Story highlights Masters champion reveals his perfect day

Enjoys peace and quiet of family life

(CNN) Having won his first Masters title last year -- the first Briton to do so for 20 years -- you'd think Danny Willett's perfect day, from a golfing perspective at least, would be obvious.

Willett likes to keep things simple: opting for the peaceful countryside of his native Yorkshire home, a traditional English breakfast to start the day and a pint of beer to end it, he's perfectly content.