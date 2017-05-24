Story highlights Billy Horschel wins PGA Tour event

(CNN) From the outside it looks like a dream life -- making vast amounts of money playing golf for a living.

But Billy Horschel is proof golfers and their families are battling the same human frailties as everyone else, after his wife opened up on her fight with alcoholism.

The 30-year-old Horschel pocketed $1.35 million for his playoff victory against Jason Day at the AT&T Bryon Nelson in Irving, Texas at the weekend, a victory he described as the most "emotional" of his four PGA Tour titles.

Afterwards he alluded to recent struggles, without elaborating, and most assumed he was talking about breaking a three-year win drought -- until wife Brittany took to social media Monday.

She confessed in an open message on Twitter she was an alcoholic, saying "last year came with extreme struggles" and described it as a "very sad, scary and trying time."

i would like to share why yesterday's win had some extra emotions for my hubby, @BillyHo_Golf xo pic.twitter.com/2yDyhm8kRR — brittany horschel (@britt_horschel) May 22, 2017