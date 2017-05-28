Story highlights Sebastian Vettel wins Monaco GP

Stretches lead atop drivers standings

First Ferrari win in Monaco since 2001

(CNN) Sebastian Vettel stretched his lead at the top of the F1 drivers championship as he claimed victory at the Monaco Grand Prix Sunday.

Vettel's teammate Kimi Raikkonen ensured it was a Ferrari one-two as he crossed the line second ahead of Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

The win marked a resurgent Ferrari's first in Monaco since 2001.

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas finished fourth closely followed by Max Verstappen in the second Red Bull and Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz.

Vettel's drivers championship rival, Lewis Hamilton, could only finish back in seventh in the other Mercedes having started in 13th position after a nightmare qualifying session Saturday.

