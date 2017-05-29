Four killed in stampede at football final in Honduras

Story highlights Four killed in stampede at football match

Montagua president blames fake tickets

(CNN) It should have been a day of celebration as Motagua were crowned champions in Honduras, but instead it was marred by tragedy.

According to Honduras' national police, four people were killed and several injured in a stampede at the national stadium Sunday prior to the league final between Motagua and Honduras Progreso.

The incident occurred, police say, when a group of fans tried to enter one section of the stadium in a violent manner.

Montagua club president, Pedro Atala, said the incident was caused by false ticket sales and denied his club were responsible for overselling tickets.

An emergency service worker stands next to the body of a fan killed in the stampede.

"There is a joy that we cannot hide, but we also have mixed feelings," Atala told Honduran TV.

