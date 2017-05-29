Breaking News

    It's Maria Sharapova's 'least favorite place in the world"
    But locker rooms are where tennis matches can be won and lost ...
    Rafael Nadal of Spain poses in the locker room with the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy at Roland Garros in 2014.
    As well as a place of preparation for matches, locker rooms are also a perfect setting for posing for photos after winning trophies. Novak Djokovic is pictured holding the Butch Bucholz trophy after winning his fifth Miami Open title in 2015.
    As the old saying goes: "By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail." Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is pictured warming up at the Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai in 2014.
    Victoria Azarenka of Belarus is pictured at Crandon Park Tennis Center at the Miami Open. Azarenka, who also isn't competing at Roland Garros, recently hinted in a tweet this week she would play at Wimbledon later this year after intending to make her own comeback -- the Belarussian gave birth to son Leo in December and hasn't played since last year's French Open -- at a Wimbledon warmup tournament.
    Another absentee from the French Open is Sharapova, who was denied a wild card by the tournament organizers.
    Serena Williams will miss the 2017 French Open as she's on maternity leave. Last month her publicist confirmed Serena is expecting a child with her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and is due to give birth in the fall.
    "There is such a thing as locker room power," former British Davis Cup player Arvind Parmar told CNN Sport. Here Frenchman Tsonga of the Manila Mavericks gets ready in the locker room before his team's match against the Singapore Slammers during the Coca-Cola International Premier Tennis League at the Mall of Asia Arena in November 2014.
    Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland is pictured posing with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup in the players' dressing room after winning his men's final match against Nadal of Spain at the 2014 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
    Access is normally restricted to players and coaches only, though exceptions can be made. Real Madrid icons Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Raul are pictured posing with Nadal during the Madrid Masters in May 2010.
    Britain's Andy Murray heads back to the locker room after finishing a practice session at Wimbledon.
    London's Queen's Club's dressing room decor has a more old school feel.
    Success = champagne celebration in the dressing room. Djokovic is pictured celebrating after winning 2008 Australian Open final against Tsonga in 2008.
    Switzerland's Roger Federer is filmed by a TV crew holding the Wimbledon trophy as he enters the dressing room after beating Andy Roddick of the US in the 2009 final. Federer has opted not to play at this year's French Open.
    Story highlights

    • "Right now, Nadal has a huge amount of locker room power"
    • Tennis one of few sports where players share same dressing room

    (CNN)Maria Sharapova once described the women's locker room as "my least favorite place in the world."

    Sharapova, of course, won't grace the clay courts of the French Open -- the second grand slam of the season -- this year after tournament organizers denied the Russian a wild card, but her blunt description gives an inkling of the tensions that arise within a space that is rarely talked about in any sport.
      Yet what happens in the locker room, where access is restricted to players and coaches only and where the big stars vie for supremacy, is almost as important as what happens on court.
      "There is such a thing as locker room power," former British Davis Cup player Arvind Parmar told CNN Sport.
      Players on a hot streak "can build a reputation amongst their peers that they're a man in form," said Parmar, who retired in 2006 after a decade on the men's tour and now works as a coach and broadcaster.
      Take Rafael Nadal, the odds-on favorite to win an unprecedented 10th French Open title after a 17-1 run on the red clay this spring in Europe. The aura is back.
      "Right now he has a huge amount of locker room power in the fact that if you were drawn against him, he is already a break up in both sets," said Parmar.
      "It's pretty intimidating knowing you've got to play one of the top guys who are in form like Nadal at the moment. Psychologically, there is a huge advantage to have," he added.
      Rafael Nadal French Open Roland Garros Paris day two

      Rituals

      Craig O'Shannessy was coaching at the French Open in 2013 when he was nearly run over in the locker room by a player sprinting past at full speed.
      "If I had been walking out half a second earlier we would have had an awful collision, and I was a little angry," said O'Shannessy, who is also the strategy expert for Wimbledon, the Australian Open and the men's ATP World Tour.
      "I was wondering who this guy was. And I look back and it was Rafael Nadal."
      French Open 2017: In defense of grunting?
      French Open 2017: In defense of grunting?
      The 31-year-old Spaniard's pre-match routine includes a long series of rituals that include taking a freezing cold shower to invigorate himself before putting on his headphones while his trainer bandages his feet.
      After putting grips on all six of rackets himself, Nadal will then wet his hair before putting on his bandana before using the cramped space of the locker room to do a series of short, violent bursts of exercise.
      "It is very intimidating," O'Shannessy said. "If you are an opponent of his, and seeing this pre-match ritual of maximum intensity, a lot of times the matches can be won or lost right there."
      As a coach, O'Shannessy would advise a player "to go somewhere else where he's not. Go to another locker room. Don't let that have an impact on you, don't watch it."

      Friendships

      Perhaps the most gladiatorial of all individual sports besides boxing, tennis is unique in the way all players have to share the same facilities as their biggest rivals, even on finals day.
      Given what's at stake, you'd expect the locker room to be a place of heightened tension and anxiety where it's hard to make friends.
      Maria Sharapova during her first match in 15 months in Stuttgart, Germany in April.
      Maria Sharapova during her first match in 15 months in Stuttgart, Germany in April.
      READ: Sharapova return leaves women's Tour divided
      READ: Sharapova beaten by most vocal critic
      "It's tough for me to imagine being friendly and having a friendship with someone and then the next day going out on the court and trying to beat them," Sharapova explained in an interview with US broadcaster Larry King in 2013. "I don't think that's fair."
      Sharapova's reluctance to make friends may explain some of the criticism she has received from her fellow players when she returned from a 15-month doping ban last month.
      Although former world No. 3 Pam Shriver said she was "one of the more social, talkative players," with lots of friends on tour, the American pointed out some of the great champions of the past also needed a bit of distance.
      "I can tell you that Steffi Graf and her locker room demeanor is not unlike what I think Maria Sharapova's is like," Shriver, an ESPN broadcaster who won 20 major doubles titles with Martina Navratilova between 1978 and 1997, told CNN Sport.
      "Which is to keep a very strong, isolated boundary and you are just in your own preparation, you are in your own world and you don't really need anybody to prepare other than your team."
      "Even Chris Evert for a while really felt like she needed to isolate in order to get the best out of herself," Shriver added.
      A lot has changed since a 19-year-old Rafael Nadal became only the second man in history to win Roland Garros at the first attempt. The bulging biceps, long hair and headband remain, but the Spaniard's sense of style has certainly changed.
      Nadal went into his first French Open as an inexperienced 18-year-old and emerged a grand slam champion -- beating Roger Federer in the semifinals on his 19th birthday. The 2005 season was the birth of what would go on to be Nadal's classic look: sleeveless top and three-quarter length shorts.
      By the following year, Nadal had cemented his place among tennis' elite and was developing a fearsome reputation on clay. This time wearing a slightly less garish light blue, Nadal picked up his second consecutive French Open title by becoming the first man to beat Roger Federer in a grand slam final.
      In 2007, the then 20-year-old Nadal's status as the 'King of Clay' was sealed. Defeat to Federer at the Masters Series in Hamburg ended an 81-match unbeaten streak on clay, which remains a men's Open Era record today. At that year's French Open, Nadal opted for the reverse of 2006's top-bandana combo -- this time with matching trainers to boot.
      A year later, Nadal opted for a variation on his debut French Option look, this time sporting an all-green combo. Nadal reached world No. 1 for the first time in his career in 2008, helped by his fourth consecutive Roland Garros title -- matching Bjorn Borg's record of consecutive trophies, while also becoming only the seventh man to win a grand slam without dropping a set.
      Nadal's first dramatic transformation came in 2009. Gone were the sleeveless shirts and three-quarter lengths, in came the sleeves and fluorescent, clashing colors. Perhaps it was the sleeves restricting the powerful arms (or maybe a knee injury), but Nadal suffered the first of only two French Open defeats. Despite a shock fourth-round loss to Robin Soderling, Nadal set a record of 31 consecutive wins at Roland Garros.
      In 2010, Nadal bounced back from the 2009 disappointment with a daring multicolored number. He went on to exact revenge on Soderling, beating him in the final after the Swede had upset Federer in the quarterfinals. Federer's failure to reach the semis meant Nadal regained the world No. 1 spot, while it was also the second time he won the French Open without dropping a set.
      The following year, Nadal dialed down the brightness, instead choosing to return to one of his earliest Roland Garros styles. And it worked -- he maintained his No. 1 ranking throughout the clay court season and beat perennial rival Federer in the final.
      Perhaps in an attempt to gain the upper hand on opponents by blending into the clay, Nadal opted for an orange-ish-red look for the first time at the French Open. It appeared to work, as Nadal dropped just 30 games in the first five rounds, before beating Djokovic in four sets in the final to claim his seventh Roland Garros title and surpass Borg as the tournament's most successful player.
      The 2013 French Open was the debut of Nadal's latest wardrobe change: the short shorts. In an all-Spanish final, Nadal defeated David Ferrer in straight sets -- although bizarrely dropped from fourth in the world to fifth after his victory.
      Perhaps a sign of entering into his late 20s, Nadal's colors switched from fluorescent to more mellow tones. Despite being hampered by injuries and suffering surprise defeats early in the clay court season, Nadal grinded out arguably his most impressive Roland Garros victory. Another victory in the final against Djokovic took him to 14 grand slams (level with Pete Sampras) and it was his fifth straight French Open triumph.
      Nadal's struggle to find form continued into 2015's clay court season, dropping outside of the world's top five for the first time since 2005. Looking like an athletic version of the Cookie Monster, Nadal crashed out of the French Open in the quarterfinals to Djokovic. It ended his 39-match unbeaten run and marked just his second defeat on the Parisian clay.
      The following year, the shorts got even shorter and the two-tone top returned as Nadal exited the French Open in the third round -- although this time it was a wrist injury that defeated him. Despite the disappointment, there was another milestone for Nadal as he became only the eighth man to reach 200 grand slam wins.
      Nadal debuted his strong blue look against Benoit Paire in the first round and the King of Clay went on to complete "'La Decima" of 10 Roland Garros titles.
      It's not just the women who struggle with the boundaries of friendships in the locker room.
      Top-ranked Andy Murray and second-ranked Novak Djokovic were firm friends when they played each other in the juniors but put their friendship on hold when they started to contend for titles on the men's tour.

      Pecking order

      Although the French Open locker rooms are luxurious with comfortable couches and wooden lockers, nothing beats Wimbledon, where attendants draw players an ice bath to aid recovery or a warm bath to relax in one of its marble tubs and even serve tea and biscuits.
      The bigger the star, the more privileges they get when it comes to locker room perks, according to Parmar.
      "The locker room attendants are the same people each year and once a player has a locker they then try and give those players that same locker each year," said Parmar.
      To mark the retirement of 22-time major winner Graf, French Open organizers engraved her playing record on the door of her locker, No.19, and gave it to the German as a gift.
      "And to illustrate just how irreplaceable Graf is, the tournament locker room now has an 18b, but no No.19..." Roland Garros said on its website.
      Although the French Open has two locker rooms, one at the main Court Philippe Chatrier and one at the Court Suzanne Lenglen, its second showcourt, nowhere is the pecking order between the sport's superstars and its journeymen more clear than at Wimbledon.
      The All England Club has a separate locker room inside Centre Court for the top 16 seeds and what is called the North and South men's dressing rooms for the other players.
      "That main locker room was a lot smaller and lot more intimate, but you really got the sense it was a special club to be part of," said Parmar.
      In 2001, the North and South locker room was being used by eventual champion Goran Ivanisevic, who had slumped so much in the rankings he needed a wildcard to enter the main draw.
      As he advanced through the tournament, Ivanisevic was offered an upgrade to the top 16 locker room. He refused.
      "He didn't want to change the routine," Parmar said. "Whenever he played, there was an amazing buzz up in our locker room. Everyone would be watching his matches and we almost thought he was one of us."

      Practical jokes

      Although most players are creatures of habit and the locker room is a den of superstitions, there is also time for humor.
      One of the biggest practical jokers on the men's tour was the now retired Frenchman Michael Llodra, who once hid naked in the locker of Ivan Ljubicic in Miami in the hope that some of the Croat's good form would rub off on him.
      "These lockers in Miami aren't that big, but he climbed in there and the guy opened his locker, and he was there, cramped," Parmar said. "It was just comical."
      "Even with all the rivalries, you're one big family, because you do see each other week in, week out," Parmar said.