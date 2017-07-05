Story highlights Rory McIlroy asks wife to change his Twitter password

Goes into social media exile after Twitter spat

(CNN) How does an international sports star with more than 3.5 million Twitter followers avoid posting in haste and then regretting it?

By getting his wife to change his password.

That's what Rory McIlroy has done to enforce a self-imposed social media exile following a recent public spat on the platform.

The world No. 4 was embroiled in a Twitter row with Australian Steve Elkington after missing the cut at the US Open last month.

The 54-year-old Elkington, the 1995 US PGA champion, suggested that with four majors and "100mill in the bank" the Northern Irishman was "so bored" playing golf.

Read More