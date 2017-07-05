Story highlights Tomic criticized for not trying at Wimbledon

24-year-old says he's "bored" playing tennis

Tomic has won almost $5M in prize money

(CNN) What is Bernard Tomic playing at?

First came the lackluster showing on court, tumbling out of the first-round in straight sets to Germany's Mischa Zverev.

Then came the media conference.

"I wasn't mentally and physically there -- I don't know why," Tomic told assembled reporters, swiveling around in his chair.

"I felt a little bit bored out there to be completely honest with you. You know I tried at the end and stuff ... but it was too late."