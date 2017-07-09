Story highlights Scott Brash disqualified at GCL event in Portugal

Traces of blood found on his horse Hello Forever

Mexico Amigos team promoted to first

Danielle Goldstein wins LGCT event

(CNN) Olympic gold medalist Scott Brash was disqualified from a top showjumping event in Portugal Saturday after traces of blood were found on his horse Hello Forever.

The Briton had jumped a clear round to secure victory for his team Miami Glory in the Global Champions League event in Cascais before an official from the international governing body, the FEI, made the ruling after examining the 11-year-old chestnut gelding.

The decision elevated Mexico Amigos, boosted by a double clear from Henrik von Eckermann, into first place.

The Valkenswaard United pairing of Marcus Ehning and Bertram Allen were promoted to third place, lifting the team to first place in the overall series rankings after nine rounds.

Scott Brash warms up on Hello Forever.

Rule change?

