Golf and Jason? Ariya Jutanugarn's perfect day

(CNN) Golfer Ariya Jutanugarn heads into this week's US Women's Open in New Jersey among the favorites, having won the 2016 British Open and last month's Manulife Classic.

The 21-year-old, Thailand's first ever major winner, has already amassed over $4,000,000 in career earnings.

But how would the world No. 2 spend her perfect day? CNN Living Golf show host Shane O'Donoghue found out.

From listening to her favorite Thai songs on her phone to eating rice for breakfast, Jutanugarn clearly values a taste of home.

