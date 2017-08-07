Story highlights Women's British Open won by In-Kyung Kim

(CNN) The crowd fell silent as In-Kyung Kim turned away, barely able to believe what she had just done.

With a major championship resting on a one-foot putt , the South Korean had missed the unmissable and endured every golfer's worst nightmare.

The shot lipped out, spinning agonizingly around the circumference of the cup.

A playoff ensued, which she lost to compatriot Yoo Sun-young, and her hopes of winning the Kraft Nabisco Championship -- now called the ANA Inspiration -- had been shattered.

That, though, was five years ago.