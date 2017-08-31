Story highlights Sumiya Dorjsuren becomes -57kg world champion

Mongolian beats Japan's Tsukasa Yoshida in Budapest

President of Mongolia salutes nation's "new hero"

Budapest, Hungary (CNN) Mongolia's newest hero pounded her chest and jumped for joy.

It had been an agonizing contest -- with over eight minutes of golden score, two times longer than a regulation match -- between two of the world's finest lightweight judoka, with neither surrendering an inch under the lights at Budapest's Papp László Arena.

But, with a deft koshi-guruma throw, Sumiya Dorjsuren scored a decisive waza-ari to become the new -57kg world champion.

That she had beaten Japanese world No. 1 Tsukasa Yoshida made victory all the more special. After three days at the 2017 World Judo Championships, Japan has taken all five of the other gold medals on offer.

Japan's Tsukasa Yoshida, Mongolia's Sumiya Dorjsuren, France's Helene Receveaux and Great Britain's Nekoda Smythe-Davis show off their medals in the women's -57kg division.