Ireland boasts 50 thoroughbreds per 10,000 people

(CNN) It's a country at the center of the thoroughbred industry, despite a population of fewer than five million people.

And with 28,000 people employed within Irish horse racing, it also provides a boost to the country's economy.

"Ireland is the third largest producer of thoroughbred horses in the world, which is quite incredible for a small country," Brian Kavanagh, Chief Executive of Horse Racing Ireland (HRI), told CNN.

"It is the second highest in terms of the value of the horses sold, so when you take the fact that it's a country of four-and-a-half million people, compared to places like the United States and Australia, it shows the relative importance of horse racing in Ireland."

There are 50 thoroughbred horses per 10,000 people in Ireland, according to a new study produced by Deloitte -- far more than most racing nations and 10 times higher than Britain, France and the US.

