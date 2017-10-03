Usain Bolt and pancakes: Lexi Thompson's Perfect Day

(CNN) She's just 22 years old but Lexi Thompson has already enjoyed a career most pro golfers would be proud of.

The American has nine victories to her name on the LPGA Tour, and sealed her first major title at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship while still a teenager.

JUST WATCHED The Evian Championship and Lexi Thompson Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The Evian Championship and Lexi Thompson 22:31

California's Mission Hills Country Club was also the setting for Thompson's toughest moment on the golf course, as the intervention of an eagle-eyed TV viewer cost her victory at this year's ANA Inspiration in controversial fashion.

That hasn't stopped her rallying to win the Kingsmill Championship and Indy Women in Tech Championship in 2017, becoming one of the most popular golfers on the planet.