Simon Delestre: Why Hermes Ryan is my horse of a lifetime

Chestnut gelding Hermes Ryan has earned over $500,000

(CNN) Born into a family of horse lovers and show jumpers, Simon Delestre has been riding for as long as he can remember.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a distinguished career in the saddle, representing his country at the Olympic Games and placing fourth in the last two Longines Global Champions Tour seasons.

With gold medals in the Mediterranean Games and FEI Nations Cup, the 36-year-old has been lucky enough to ride many fine horses.

One in particular stands out -- 12-year-old chestnut gelding, Hermes Ryan.

"I was No. 1 in the world rankings because of him," Delestre tells CNN EQ. "He's always fighting for me, he's always helping me and, to be honest, he's really a part of our family now."

