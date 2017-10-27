Mexico GP: Lewis Hamilton 'on track to become greatest F1 driver'

Story highlights Mercedes needs 10 points to win F1 title

Hamilton leads Vettel by 66 points

Verstappen aiming for podium again

(CNN) After the razzmatazz at Austin, Formula One moves onto to Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit this weekend for arguably its biggest party of the year.

Since its return to the calendar two years ago, the Mexican Grand Prix has established itself as one of the most popular venues that drivers go to all year mixing old-school racing charm with a fiesta vibe in the grandstands.

What the remodeled track may have lost in flat-out thrills -- the wickedly fast Peraltada corner may have sawn in half -- it has made up for with its stadium section, a vast amphitheater which drivers weave through watched by nearly 30,000 screaming, flag-waving fans.

The stadium section at the Mexican Grand Prix is packed with fans during race weekend.

It's here, amid a blizzard of ticker tape and pyrotechnics, that Sunday's podium ceremony will take place and where, in all likelihood, Lewis Hamilton will officially be crowned 2017 F1 drivers' championship.

Ten points is all that separates Hamilton from a fourth Formula One world title and becoming the most successful British driver of all time.

Read More