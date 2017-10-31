Story highlights Dodgers stay alive in World Series

Game 7 is Wednesday

(CNN) One of the most entertaining World Series of all time is going the distance.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have forced a decisive Game 7, winning Game 6 at home 3-1 against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

"I think it seems fitting," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said about this series needing all seven games. "You've got the two best teams in baseball going head to head. Like we've talked about from the beginning, these two teams mirror one another. And the compete and fight in both teams is the most important thing I see as similarities. But, again, we worked all year long to have home-field advantage, and here we are. It's only fitting for this series, yeah."

Justin Verlander, acquired by Houston for a deep postseason run, was dominant through the first five innings. He had a 1-0 lead thanks to a solo home run by Astros leadoff hitter George Springer in the top of the third off Dodgers starter Rich Hill. It was Springer's fourth home run in this World Series, making him the only other leadoff hitter aside from Lenny Dykstra (1993) to accomplish that feat.

But the Dodgers got to Verlander, the former Detroit Tigers ace, in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double by Chris Taylor and an RBI sacrifice fly by Corey Seager.

