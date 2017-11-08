3 UCLA basketball players could be stuck in China 'for months'

Story highlights LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill allegedly stole sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store, ESPN reports

UCLA is scheduled to open its season in Shanghai on Saturday against Georgia Tech

(CNN) Three freshmen on the UCLA men's basketball team accused of shoplifting in the Chinese city of Hangzhou could be months away from returning home while the legal process in their case plays out.

ESPN, citing a source with firsthand knowledge, reported Wednesday that LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were released on bail after being questioned about stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store near the team hotel. ESPN's Los Angeles-based reporter Arash Markazi is covering the team from China.

Chinese officials wouldn't confirm the ESPN report that Ball, Riley and Hill were arrested. Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for China's Foreign Ministry, said the case had been reported to US authorities.

"China is handling this case in accordance with the law, and will guarantee the rights in accordance with the law, for those involved in this case," she said.

Ball's father, LaVar, who is in China, said in a statement on social media that the process "could take ... months."

