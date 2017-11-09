Story highlights Anton 'Squeezer' Andersson is a pro wingsuit pilot

He's the youngest to fly through a solid target at 250 kph

Says he "feels he can achieve anything"

(CNN) He's a Swedish superman -- minus the kryptonite -- who has become the youngest wingsuit pilot to fly through a solid target at 250 kph (155 mph).

"I had a dream that kept coming back time after time when I was young about running up a steep hill, and then I just take off flying," Anton "Squeezer" Andersson tells CNN Sport over the phone from his training camp in California.

Dreaming about flying might be common, but besides getting on a plane, few people decide to act on it.

Just three years ago, Andersson was a 20-year-old taking extra mathematics classes to get onto an engineering course at college in Gothenburg.

Then he made a tandem sky dive -- the standard first step into the world of parachuting in which the novice makes a jump while strapped to an instructor.

