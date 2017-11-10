Story highlights US soccer star Hope Solo says the incident occurred at an awards ceremony

A spokesman for Blatter dismisses the allegation as "ridiculous"

(CNN) US soccer star Hope Solo says former FIFA president Sepp Blatter grabbed her buttocks as they prepared to take the stage at an awards ceremony in 2013, the Portuguese newspaper Expresso reported.

In an interview posted online, Solo was asked whether sexual harassment had been normalized.

Sepp Blatter

"I had Sepp Blatter grab my ass," Solo said. "It was at the Ballon D'or one year, right before I went on stage. ... It's been normalized."

Goalkeeper Hope Solo

The Ballon D'or is an annual award given to the best footballer in the world. Solo presented the FIFA's women's player of the year award in January 2013 and shared the stage with Blatter, who then was president of the world governing body of soccer.

A spokesman for Blatter dismissed the allegation as "ridiculous" in a statement provided to British newspaper The Guardian and to Expresso.