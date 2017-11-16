Story highlights Czech police end search for Kvitova's attacker

Star fought off knife-wielding assailant in December 2016

(CNN) Czech police have officially shelved their investigation into last year's knife attack on two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, citing a lack of evidence.

"Despite extensive investigation, we have not managed to identify the attacker to date," detective Jan Lisicky told reporters Thursday.

"We shelved the case on November 8, 2017... but, if we find new facts -- if we identify the attacker -- we will immediately start criminal proceedings."

Kvitova suffered damage to the tendons and nerves of her playing hand when she fought off a knife-wielding intruder in December 2016.

Petra Kvitova defied the grim predictions of doctors to return to the tennis court in May 2017.

Czech police told CNN at the time that they believed the assailant was "around 35 years old" and that the attack had occurred just before 0830 CET in her apartment near the center of Prostejov, a small city about 160 miles east of Prague.

I was always going to finish my season with a smile no matter what 😁 pic.twitter.com/5ewBRIwgQh — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) October 12, 2017