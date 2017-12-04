India cricket test players battle on through thick New Delhi smog

Story highlights Sri Lanka coach says players were vomiting as pollution levels soared

India coach says his team wasn't too bothered by the smog

New Delhi (CNN) Test cricketers from Sri Lanka and India have resumed play Monday despite soaring air pollution levels that left players vomiting and struggling to breathe.

The second day of the international match was halted three times Sunday as a thick blanket of smog descended on Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Then, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was over 200, which is considered "very unhealthy." On Monday morning it was around twice that , what's considered "hazardous," according to the AQI.

New Delhi residents have endured dense smog for weeks now that's prompted school closures, partial bans on private cars and a surge in patients at hospitals complaining of chest pain, breathlessness and burning eyes.

Captain of Sri Lanka's cricket team, Dinesh Chandimal wears an anti-pollution mask during the cricket match in New Delhi on Sunday, December 3.

After Sunday's game in the five-day test, Sri Lankan coach Nic Pothas said some players had become physically ill.

