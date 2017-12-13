Story highlights Lindsay McCormick says NFL Network asked in an interview: "Do you plan on getting knocked up?"

She does not name the employee who asked the question

(CNN) A female television sports reporter and host has shared her story following the news of NFL Network and ESPN suspending five former football players who are accused of sexual harassment while they worked for NFL Network.

"I've been quiet about this for too long," Lindsay McCormick wrote in an Instagram post. "In my last interview with NFL Network a few years ago, the head of hiring talent said to me, 'If we hire you, do you plan on getting knocked up immediately like the rest of them?'

"'Them' as in badass working women who deserve to have a family life as well? 'Them' as the women who work their tails off to be taken seriously in a man's world? Or 'them' who bring you a new audience and a tremendous amount of viewership?

"Because while I don't plan on 'getting knocked up,' I do plan on being like the rest of those brilliant women that our future daughters will one day look up to and see you can have it all."

McCormick said later in the post: "Kudos to NFL Network for eventually removing this man from his position and for the actions they've taken this week."

