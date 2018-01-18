Story highlights Former footballer McKenzie talks about his suicide attempt

He is now speaking out to help other young men

(CNN) Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK.

One person takes their life every 90 minutes -- the same amount of time it takes to play a match of football.

Former English footballer Leon McKenzie, who made his name as a prolific goalscorer in the late 90s and early 2000s, is hoping he can help others by speaking out about his own mental health issues.

It was in 2009, while playing for third tier side Charlton Athletic, that McKenzie decided to try and kill himself by overdosing on pills in his hotel room.

"I've been very open about trying to take my life," McKenzie told Copa90. "And I totally did that, I tried to take my life.

