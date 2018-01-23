What's happening in sport? Five things to know

(CNN) There's a Brit in the final four of a grand slam ... and his name isn't Andy Murray.

Kyle Edmund, 23, secured the win of his career Tuesday, beating world No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov in four sets to reach the Australian Open semifinals.

Edmund's previous best result in a grand slam came when he reached the fourth round of the US Open in 2016, and his performance in Melbourne guarantees him a place inside the world's top 30 for the first time.

The current world No. 49, Edmund is the first Brit other than Murray to reach the semifinals of a major since Tim Henman at the 2004 US Open.

"I am loving it right now, just the way I'm playing," Edmund told reporters. "I'm 23 years old, my first grand slam semifinal.

"First time I played on one of the biggest courts in the world, to beat a quality of player like Grigor. Of course, all these things I'm aware of.

"They're great feelings. You obviously don't play in the semifinals of a grand slam every day, or a quarters like today."

Nadal eliminated

Tuesday was a day for upsets at the Australian Open, as No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal exited the quarterfinals at the hands of Marin Cilic.

Leading by two sets to one after an epic tie break in the third, the Spaniard pulled up with what looked like a muscle injury in his upper leg.

Following a lengthy medical timeout, in which he received court side treatment, Nadal reentered the match a break down in the fourth.

Looking to keep the match competitive and break back, Nadal winced and grimaced after every sprint and sharp turn, while visibly limping in between points.

"In this tournament [it's] already happened a couple of times in my life, so it's really I don't want to say frustration, but is really tough to accept," Nadal, who looked noticeably upset, told reporters.

"We worked as much as we could to be ready. We think we were ready. At least we were in quarterfinals only losing a set. Preparation went quite good. I was playing good tennis. I was fighting for a grand slam."

Nadal plans to have an MRI on Wednesday to discover the extent of the injury.

Piano man

After what feels like an eternity, the longest-running transfer saga has come to an end.

Most people knew of Alexis Sanchez's skills on the pitch, but Manchester United's promotion of the transfer revealed to some a previously hidden talent: The Chilean knows his way around a piano!

Playing one of his new club's most evocative songs -- "Glory Glory Man United" --Sanchez showed he is almost as adept at tinkling the ivories as he is at putting the ball in the back of the net.

It's not the first time Sanchez has showed off his musical talents; in 2014, German forward Lukas Podolski posted a video of Alexis serenading him with Richard Marx's hit "Right Here Waiting.'

Hidden talents aside, United manager Jose Mourinho is delighted to have secured the signing of "one of the best attacking players in the world."

"He will bring his ambition, drive and personality, qualities that make a Manchester United player and a player that makes the team stronger and the supporters proud of their club dimension and prestige," added the United manager.

'Golf saved my life'

After 25 years of worsening eyesight, Mario Tobia eventually lost his vision to the degenerative disease Retinitis pigmentosa.

A talented golfer before losing his sight, Tobia feared he would never play the sport he loved again.

"When I first lost my vision it was pretty traumatic," Tobia tells CNN Sport. "I had to stop working and things like that.

"Now I actually tell people that golf saved my life."

Remarkably, Tobia regularly drives the ball over 240 yards -- just 50 yards shorter than the PGA Tour average.

It's the job of his coach, Frank Hesson, to set the club behind the ball, describe the lie and the conditions and whether he needs to open or close the face of the club.

Then Tobia takes a shot "just like everybody else."

"Some of the other players and other coaches look at us with their mouths wide open, but it's just something that he and I do together and both enjoy doing."

Photo of the day

Surfer Ross Clarke-Jones rides a giant wave during a session in Nazare, Portugal.

Nazare is famed for its massive waves, reportedly created by a deep undersea canyon combined with winter storms.

It was also the setting for surfer-cum-violinist Nuno Santos, who took his project 'Violin in the most unlikely places' to the Portuguese coast.

Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates after winning the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 21, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Brady's four-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winning score, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20. This will be Brady's 8th appearance at the Superbowl, set for Sunday, February 4, in the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Hide Caption 1 of 20 Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos Winner Lindsey Vonn from Team USA celebrates during the podium ceremony of the FIS Alpine World Cup Women's Downhill on Saturday, January 20, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italian Alps. Vonn clocked 1 minute, 36.48 seconds on the Olympia delle Tofane course for a 0.92-second advantage over Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein. Hide Caption 2 of 20 Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos After scoring for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo suffers a kick to the face by opposing defender, Fabian Schar, in the 84th minute on Sunday, January 21, in Madrid, Spain. Hide Caption 3 of 20 Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos Andreas Wellinger soars through the air during his first competition jump of the Flying Hill Team competition of the Ski Flying World Championships on Sunday, January 21, in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Hide Caption 4 of 20 Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Graham reacts after intercepting a pass during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, January 21, in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Eagles will compete against the New England Patriots for the Lombardi Trophy in the Superbowl, Sunday, February 4.

Hide Caption 5 of 20 Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos Xavier guard Paul Scruggs watches his shot enter the hoop during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall on Saturday, January 20, in Newark, New Jersey. Xavier won 73-64 against Seton Hall. Hide Caption 6 of 20 Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos Italy's Carolina Kostner performs in the ladies' short program at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships on Thursday, January 18, in Moscow.

Hide Caption 7 of 20 Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos Janine Flock of Austria competes at Deutsche Post Eisarena Koenigssee during the BMW IBSF World Cup Skeleton on Friday, January 19, in Koenigssee, Germany.

Hide Caption 8 of 20 Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos Philadelphia Eagles' defensive tackle, Beau Allen, left and defensive end, Chris Long, right, celebrate their team's win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game while wearing dog masks on Sunday, January 21, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Hide Caption 9 of 20 Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos The New York Knicks' Michael Beasley and Kristaps Porzingis react after a lost possession to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, January 21, in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers won 127-107.

Hide Caption 10 of 20 Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos Russian figure skater Maria Sotskova performs in the Gala Exhibition during day five of the European Figure Skating Championships at Megasport Arena on Sunday, January 21, in Moscow. Hide Caption 11 of 20 Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos Matthew Fitzpatrick of England warms up on the range prior to round two of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Friday, January 19, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Hide Caption 12 of 20 Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos Patrick Schweiger of Austria tangles with a gate during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men's Downhill on Saturday, January 20, in Kitzbuehel, Austria. See more photos from this race Hide Caption 13 of 20 Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by the Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 21, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Hide Caption 14 of 20 Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic serves in his fourth round match against Fabio Fognini of Italy on Day 8 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, January 22, in Melbourne, Australia. Hide Caption 15 of 20 Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos Italy's Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek perform during the Gala Exhibition at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Moscow on Sunday, January 21.

Hide Caption 16 of 20 Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos Australian big wave surfer Ross Clarke-Jones drops a wave during a surf session at Praia do Norte on Thursday, January 18, in Nazare, Portugal. Nazare is known for its massive waves, reportedly created by a deep undersea canyon combined with winter storms. Hide Caption 17 of 20 Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos Washington State's Kayla Washington, right, misses as she reaches for a rebound with Washington's Mai-Loni Henson, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, January 21, in Seattle. Hide Caption 18 of 20 Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos Ice skaters compete during the "Redbull Crashed Ice," the Ice Cross Downhill World Championship, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday, January 20.

Hide Caption 19 of 20 Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz walks out on to the field prior to the NFC Championship game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, January 21, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. See 26 amazing sports images from last week Hide Caption 20 of 20

You can see all of the best sports photos from the week just gone by clicking through the gallery above.