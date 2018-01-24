Formula E: Racing dune buggies in the Sahara

Watch the latest episode of CNN Supercharged at 17:30 GMT.

(CNN) Ahead of the Marrakech ePrix earlier in January, CNN Supercharged caught up with the Jaguar Racing Team for a one-off showdown in the shadow of the Atlas Mountains.

Two drivers; two broadcasters; one time-trial with a difference on the sands of the Sahara.

"We're here playing with some local dune buggies in the desert," explained driver Nelson Piquet Jr, winner of the all-electric racing series' first ever Championship title.

"It's a bit damp because it rained yesterday for the first time in the couple of years, but yeah let's have some fun and see what happens..."

