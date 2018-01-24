Formula E: Racing dune buggies in the Sahara

Watch the latest episode of CNN Supercharged at 17:30 GMT.
(CNN)Ahead of the Marrakech ePrix earlier in January, CNN Supercharged caught up with the Jaguar Racing Team for a one-off showdown in the shadow of the Atlas Mountains.
Two drivers; two broadcasters; one time-trial with a difference on the sands of the Sahara.
"We're here playing with some local dune buggies in the desert," explained driver Nelson Piquet Jr, winner of the all-electric racing series' first ever Championship title.
"It's a bit damp because it rained yesterday for the first time in the couple of years, but yeah let's have some fun and see what happens..."
Piquet Jr was joined by Supercharged host Nicki Shields in one dune buggy, with fellow Jaguar driver Mitch Evans accompanied by British TV presenter Vernon Kay in the other.
Felix Rosenqvist of Mahindra Racing might have taken the checkered flag in the official action on track, taking him top of the Formula E standings, but this was a very different story.
Watch the video above to find out who came out on top.